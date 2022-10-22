Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Won't go to Pakistan but will play against them in Australia. What love!': Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Asia Cup 2023 row

India's refusal to play Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan has sparked a ongoing row between the cricket boards of the two countries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

'Won't go to Pakistan but will play against them in Australia. What love!': Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Asia Cup 2023 row
File Photo

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday questioned why India was playing against Pakistan in Australia when it has decided to not play in Pakistan. The reaction is on the ongoing row between the Board for Control of Cricket in India and Pakistan Cricket Board on India’s decision to insist on a ‘neutral venue’ for Asia Cup 2023 which Pakistan were due to host.

“Why are you playing the cricket match tomorrow? Shouldn’t have played. Won’t go to Pakistan but will play against Pakistan in Australia. What is this love?,” the AIMIM chief said.

“Don’t play with Pakistan. What will happen if you don’t play? There might be a loss of Rs 1,000-2,000 crore to TV. Don’t play then. Is it bigger than India? Leave Rs 2,000 crore. But we won’t go to Pakistan and play against Pakistan in Australia… What love!,” Owaisi added.

The AIMIM leader’s comments come a day before India plays Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on Sunday. 

READ | Rohit Sharma breaks silence on India's call of not travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.