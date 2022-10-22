'Won't go to Pakistan but will play against them in Australia. What love!': Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Asia Cup 2023 row

File Photo

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday questioned why India was playing against Pakistan in Australia when it has decided to not play in Pakistan. The reaction is on the ongoing row between the Board for Control of Cricket in India and Pakistan Cricket Board on India’s decision to insist on a ‘neutral venue’ for Asia Cup 2023 which Pakistan were due to host.

“Why are you playing the cricket match tomorrow? Shouldn’t have played. Won’t go to Pakistan but will play against Pakistan in Australia. What is this love?,” the AIMIM chief said.

“Don’t play with Pakistan. What will happen if you don’t play? There might be a loss of Rs 1,000-2,000 crore to TV. Don’t play then. Is it bigger than India? Leave Rs 2,000 crore. But we won’t go to Pakistan and play against Pakistan in Australia… What love!,” Owaisi added.

The AIMIM leader’s comments come a day before India plays Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on Sunday.

READ | Rohit Sharma breaks silence on India's call of not travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023