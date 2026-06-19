'Don't need any special session': BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has addressed speculation surrounding the 2027 ODI World Cup futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The board's remarks offer fresh insight into whether India's veteran stars remain part of long-term plans.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has indicated that discussions regarding the Indian team's strategy for the upcoming ODI World Cup are currently taking place among various stakeholders, including the board, selectors, coaching staff, and players. However, he feels that talks about the future of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be kept private within the boardroom.

The performance and fitness of these veteran stars are under close observation, especially with the World Cup just over a year away. The emergence of younger talent has also intensified the competition for the senior players, who once held their positions with little challenge.

“As the head of the board, we have a very well-knit team and a lot of experts. All stakeholders are taken on board. Whatever decisions are made involve the cricket committee, the selectors and all other stakeholders, including the support staff, the head coach and the players concerned. There are regular conversations taking place," Saikia told news agency PTI.

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Saikia mentioned that there is no necessity for a "special session" to discuss these matters, emphasizing that he is not in a position to disclose any details of those discussions to the public.

“For that reason, we do not need any special session of interaction. This is an ongoing process. Further, I do not think I should disclose anything before the media or the public because these are strategic discussions. I am not authorised to speak about them before the media," he said.

“Secondly, these are matters that should remain within the boardroom," he added. When the next ODI World Cup kicks off, Rohit will be turning 40, while Kohli will be nearing 39.

Although there is no doubt about their capabilities, as both are recognized among the greatest batsmen in history, their primary challenge will be to maintain consistent scoring and stay injury-free, particularly with younger players vying for their spots in the team.

Rohit, aged 39, and Kohli, who is 37, are currently only participating in the ODI format for India, having stepped away from the other two formats. Yet, even though they seem to be in decent form, Saikia's comments regarding their future raise more questions than they resolve.

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