FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Paradise: Nani unveils Raghav Juyal's powerful avatar as Vikram Maalik, says 'madness will unfold soon'

The Paradise: Nani unveils Raghav Juyal's powerful avatar as Vikram Maalik

'Don't need any special session': BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans

BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans

Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy, set to welcome third child with husband Adam Shulman - Watch video

Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy, set to welcome third child with Adam Shulman

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'Don't need any special session': BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has addressed speculation surrounding the 2027 ODI World Cup futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The board's remarks offer fresh insight into whether India's veteran stars remain part of long-term plans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 10:07 PM IST

'Don't need any special session': BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has indicated that discussions regarding the Indian team's strategy for the upcoming ODI World Cup are currently taking place among various stakeholders, including the board, selectors, coaching staff, and players. However, he feels that talks about the future of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be kept private within the boardroom.

The performance and fitness of these veteran stars are under close observation, especially with the World Cup just over a year away. The emergence of younger talent has also intensified the competition for the senior players, who once held their positions with little challenge.

“As the head of the board, we have a very well-knit team and a lot of experts. All stakeholders are taken on board. Whatever decisions are made involve the cricket committee, the selectors and all other stakeholders, including the support staff, the head coach and the players concerned. There are regular conversations taking place," Saikia told news agency PTI.

Also read| 'Does he have the guts?': Sreesanth challenges Harbhajan Singh to ring fight as slapgate feud flares

Saikia mentioned that there is no necessity for a "special session" to discuss these matters, emphasizing that he is not in a position to disclose any details of those discussions to the public.

“For that reason, we do not need any special session of interaction. This is an ongoing process. Further, I do not think I should disclose anything before the media or the public because these are strategic discussions. I am not authorised to speak about them before the media," he said.

“Secondly, these are matters that should remain within the boardroom," he added. When the next ODI World Cup kicks off, Rohit will be turning 40, while Kohli will be nearing 39.

Although there is no doubt about their capabilities, as both are recognized among the greatest batsmen in history, their primary challenge will be to maintain consistent scoring and stay injury-free, particularly with younger players vying for their spots in the team.

Rohit, aged 39, and Kohli, who is 37, are currently only participating in the ODI format for India, having stepped away from the other two formats. Yet, even though they seem to be in decent form, Saikia's comments regarding their future raise more questions than they resolve.

Also read| IND vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan match live on tv and online?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Paradise: Nani unveils Raghav Juyal's powerful avatar as Vikram Maalik, says 'madness will unfold soon'
The Paradise: Nani unveils Raghav Juyal's powerful avatar as Vikram Maalik
'Don't need any special session': BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans
BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans
Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy, set to welcome third child with husband Adam Shulman - Watch video
Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy, set to welcome third child with Adam Shulman
IndiGo plane with 140 on board hit by lightning strike at Kolkata airport
IndiGo plane with 140 on board hit by lightning strike in Kolkata
Good News for Gujarat: Direct Flight from Ahmedabad to Colombo Launched, 8-Hour Journey Now Cut to Just 3 Hours!
Good News: Direct Flight from Ahmedabad to Colombo Launched
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement