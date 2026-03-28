'Don't mix politics with sport': Bangladesh govt withdraws IPL broadcast ban ahead of tournament opener

Bangladesh has lifted its earlier restriction on broadcasting IPL matches, with the country’s Information and Broadcasting Minister confirming the decision ahead of the season opener. The move clears the way for fans to watch the tournament live after uncertainty over the broadcast ban.

As the IPL 2026 season opener approaches, featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), cricket enthusiasts in Bangladesh have received some positive news. The newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister, Zahir Uddin Swapan, has confirmed that there are no restrictions on broadcasting the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country.

This announcement follows a period of uncertainty regarding the IPL broadcast, stemming from a previous ban enacted by the interim government after the Mustafizur Rahman incident. Many fans and broadcasters were left wondering if the world's largest T20 cricket tournament would be accessible in Bangladesh this season.

The government has now clarified its stance, indicating that there is no intention to halt the broadcast, with decisions being driven by commercial interests rather than political motivations.

Swapan noted that no formal request has yet been submitted to air the IPL in Bangladesh. Nevertheless, he assured that any such request would be viewed favorably.

"No one applied to us to telecast the IPL. We don't want to mix politics with sport. We will look at it from a commercial perspective and if any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively," Swapan was quoted as saying by Deutsche Welle.

His remarks imply that the government is receptive to permitting both local and international broadcasters to showcase the tournament.

When specifically asked about Star Sports, the traditional holder of IPL broadcasting rights, Swapan emphasized that there would be no limitations.

"We will not bar anyone from telecasting it. If Star Sports want to telecast it, they can. If any of our channels want to telecast it, we will take it positively, but we will not force anything," he said.

This development suggests that Bangladeshi viewers may soon have the opportunity to watch IPL matches again, provided broadcasters proceed with the necessary permissions.

Previously, the interim government led by Professor Yunus had prohibited the IPL broadcast in Bangladesh, leading to confusion among fans and broadcasters. However, with the new administration now in place, that decision seems to have effectively been overturned.

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