Rajasthan Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid has firmly dismissed any rumors suggesting a rift between the franchise and captain Sanju Samson. During a press conference before the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants, Dravid labeled these reports as "baseless" and emphasized that the team is united in their quest for a playoff spot. The speculation began after a video surfaced showing Sanju Samson not participating in a team huddle, where Dravid was engaged in discussions with the support staff and some players. This sparked concerns about a potential rift and even raised questions about the security of Sanju's captaincy with RR.

“I don't know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page,” Dravid said.

“He's a very integral part of our team. He's involved in each and every decision and discussion. Sometimes, when you lose games and things don't go right, you face criticism and we can take it on our performances, but we can't do anything about this baseless stuff. The spirit of the team is really good, I'm impressed with how hard these guys work. One of the things people don't understand is how hurt the players feel when they don't perform,” the Rajasthan Royals head coach explained.

Samson's availability for the match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday is uncertain as the team is waiting for scan results regarding an injury to his side.

He had to retire hurt after making 31 runs off 19 balls, likely due to a suspected side strain during RR's recent game against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

The RR captain seemed to be in pain after trying to play a cut shot off Vipraj Nigam, which led the physio to check on the left side of his ribcage. Even though he faced the next ball, Samson soon had to leave the field. The match ended in a tie, but unfortunately, RR lost in the Super Over.

