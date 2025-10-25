FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Don't know if we'll be back': Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydney win

Rohit Sharma has hinted that the recent ODI series in Australia could be the last for him and Virat Kohli down under. Speaking candidly, he said, “Don’t know if we will…,” leaving fans speculating about the duo’s future tours and possible farewell moments in Australia cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 05:01 PM IST

'Don't know if we'll be back': Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydney win
Rohit Sharma delivered a stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 121 runs in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, effectively signaling that he and Virat Kohli are unlikely to return to Australia. Leading up to the three-match series, there was considerable speculation regarding the pair's potential to muster the energy for a trip to South Africa for the 2027 World Cup. 

In the final ODI, Rohit and Kohli showcased their classic batting skills, putting together an unbroken partnership of 168 for the second wicket, as India successfully chased down a target of 237 with nine wickets remaining and 69 balls to spare.

Right after clinching the victory, Rohit and Virat engaged in a conversation with Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri on Fox Cricket, where they confirmed that this three-match series marked their last assignment in Australia.

“I've always loved coming here. I enjoy playing cricket here in Australia. Fond memories of 2008 and a nice way to finish getting that knock and getting that win as well," said Rohit.

"I don't know if we'll be coming back to Australia, but it was fun all these years that we played here. You know, a lot of good memories, bad memories, but all in all I'll take the cricket that I played here,” he added.

Both Rohit and Virat have enjoyed a long and affectionate relationship with Australia, where they delighted fans by scoring runs effortlessly, particularly in the 50-over format. Therefore, it was only fitting that these two legends concluded their journey on a high note. Throughout the three matches, the duo was met with enthusiastic cheers as Australia came to a halt.

Upon their arrival Down Under, the excitement surrounding them was palpable. During every training session, fans eagerly approached them, and the duo graciously took the time to sign autographs.

In terms of individual accolades, Rohit was named Player of the Series, having amassed an impressive 202 runs over the three-match series.

The two icons of the sport expressed their gratitude to the Australian fans for their unwavering support. It's worth noting that Rohit was a key player in India's Tri-Series victory in 2008, where they triumphed over the Ricky Ponting-led team. Meanwhile, Kohli made his ODI debut in Australia during the 2012 series.

"We want to extend our thanks as well. We've truly enjoyed visiting this country and playing in front of such large crowds. We've also delivered some of our finest performances here. So, thank you very much for your warm welcome," Rohit stated.

Kohli kept his message brief and heartfelt, appreciating the audience for their generous applause directed at both him and Rohit. "Thank you, Australia. Thank you," Kohli wrapped up.

