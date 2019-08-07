'Don't know how to sum up almost 15 years': Dale Steyn posts hearfelt message after retiring from Test cricket

After deciding to retire from Test cricket, South African pacer Dale Steyn posted a heartfelt message on Wednesday, saying he does not know how to sum up almost 15 years of red-ball cricket.

Steyn posted a picture of himself and wrote: "What a ride. Just a quick thank you to everyone for the kind messages over the last two days. Simply blown away by all the people who have messaged/congratulated me. Thank you, what does one say when they retire? I don't really know how to sum up almost 15 years of red ball throwing, to be honest, it's actually impossible to even try."

"What I can say is that I've loved every second of it, from the best to the worst days, it's been awesome! Maybe I'll try to jot it down in a book one day, so I guess you'll have to wait till then. Here's to a few more years of the white ball though, apparently that 20/20 stuff is pretty fun," he added.

Steyn had announced his retirement from the red-ball cricket with immediate effect on August 5. He had termed the format as the ultimate form of the game but, in explaining his decision, Steyn said it was in the best interest of prolonging his career.

He continues to remain available for South Africa in both One-Day International and T20 International cricket.

"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally," Steyn had said in a statement.

"It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport," he had added.

The fast bowler represented South Africa in 93 Tests and took 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for his nation in the longest format as he went past Shaun Pollock earlier this year.

Steyn's appearance at the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 was short-lived as he was ruled out during the tournament owing to a shoulder injury.