The Champions Trophy 2025 features the top eight ODI teams, with India and Pakistan's match being the most anticipated by fans in the sub-continent.

Next week marks the start of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy, which will include an intriguing encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on February 23, is one that has attracted the most attention from fans throughout the subcontinent as the top eight ODI nations compete in this important competition. Given the recent events building up to the Champions Trophy 2025, the historic rivalry between these two teams lends even more interest to the impending match.

Originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan, plans were altered when the BCCI decided not to send the Indian cricket team there. It was determined after much deliberation that the tournament would use a hybrid format, with India hosting all of its matches in Dubai. Pakistani supporters, who had excitedly awaited the opportunity to witness an India vs. Pakistan encounter on their home field, are naturally dismayed by this site change.

According to Pakistani journalist Farid Khan, many Pakistani cricket fans are angry and disappointed with India as a result of this move. A fervent fan is seen on an internet video advising the Pakistani squad, captained by Mohammad Rizwan, to postpone any friendships with Indian players until after the Champions Trophy game. The fan also highlights the intense nature of the next rivalry by advising against any demonstrations of friendliness, such as embracing Virat Kohli and other Indian players.

Pakistan fans really angry with Indian cricket team



They want Pakistan players to not hug Indian players during Champions Trophy



pic.twitter.com/ctH30kOBVb — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 15, 2025

Unlike the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the Men's T20 World Cup, where India usually has the upper hand over Pakistan, the Men in Green actually lead with a 3-2 record in the Champions Trophy.

In the 2017 Champions Trophy final, the Pakistan team, captained by Sarfaraz Ahmed, pulled off one of the most unforgettable wins in the nation's cricket history by defeating Virat Kohli's India. Even though India had beaten Pakistan in the group stage, many anticipated that Kohli's squad would win the final. However, Pakistan stunned everyone with their outstanding performance that day.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli mania sweeps Karachi as Pakistan fans rally behind India star ahead of Champions Trophy