As the five-match Test series between India and England draws near, Bumrah has reacted to Kohli’s remarks. The prominent fast bowler offered an honest and pragmatic view on what his former captain’s comments mean for modern cricketers, especially fast bowlers.

Virat Kohli finally secured the IPL trophy with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3. However, even in that moment of celebration, which came after 17 years, Kohli emphasized that Test cricket is far superior to his IPL victory. The RCB legend remarked that while the IPL win was significant, it still ranks five levels below Test cricket in his eyes. This comment drew the attention of Jasprit Bumrah. As the five-match Test series between India and England approaches, Bumrah has responded to Kohli’s statement. The star fast bowler provided a candid and realistic perspective on what his former captain’s words signify for contemporary cricketers, particularly fast bowlers.

Bumrah stated that every cricketer's journey is unique and different, without discounting Kohli's emotions. He stressed that fast bowlers face a significant difficulty due to the physical demands of red-ball cricket. Many bowlers have to choose their formats carefully because of the physical hardship they experience.

The fast bowler underlined that it's not always only about enthusiasm; there are moments when survival, career longevity, and family responsibilities are all factors. Bumrah understood that while Test cricket is a highly respected sport, not all players are able to uphold it.

“It is up to the individual. They have one career, and bowlers don’t hide behind a bat. A lot of strain is put on the body. You have a family to take care of and earn money. If sometimes their bodies don’t allow them to play red-ball cricket and they still want to contribute, it is better to be smarter,” Bumrah told Dinesh Karthik On Star Sports.

He elaborated that fast bowlers, especially, must pay attention to their bodies and make informed choices, which may occasionally involve stepping back from the format. This is not a sign of weakness, but rather a prudent decision for both their own well-being and that of their families.

“Everybody is different. I grew up watching Test cricket, which is the pinnacle for me. I judge myself based on performances in the longest format. The current generation is different. T20 cricket is there, and you have got different leagues. The mindset and thought process have changed. You can’t judge fast bowlers. Test cricket is the purest format, but everybody is different,” he added.

The Indian fast bowler has acknowledged that contemporary cricket presents numerous avenues, such as T20 leagues, ODI matches, and various franchise competitions like T10 leagues. Players are now choosing the opportunities that best align with their physical fitness and financial stability.

“Like Virat Kohli said, you will earn respect by competing in this format. I will encourage young cricketers to play Test cricket and earn respect. If you want respect across the globe, red-ball cricket should be your motivation. If you like fast cricket, T20 and ODI cricket are the way forward," he concluded.

Also read| 'The way he is aggressive...': Gautam Gambhir’s coaching style questioned by ex-teammate ahead of England series