'Don't have the guts': Ajinkya Rahane takes brutal dig at Pakistan amid T20 World Cup boycott buzz

Ajinkya Rahane has taken a brutal dig at Pakistan amid ongoing T20 World Cup boycott buzz, saying they “don’t have the guts” in a remark that has gone viral. His comment has intensified the debate around Pakistan’s participation and added fuel to the growing controversy.

Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has entered the ongoing discussion regarding Pakistan's involvement in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, dismissing the uncertainty and rejecting the idea of a potential boycott, particularly concerning the highly anticipated match against India. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to kick off on February 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to make a definitive decision about its participation. Recently, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after which he emphasized that "all options are on the table," indicating that a final verdict would be reached either on Friday or the following Monday.

The speculation has grown following reports that while Pakistan may not completely withdraw from the tournament, it could opt out of the significant India vs Pakistan match set for February 15 in Colombo. Nevertheless, Rahane is not convinced by this threat.

“I don’t think they will do it. They don’t have the guts,” Rahane remarked during a conversation on Cricbuzz, ruling out the chance of Pakistan opting to boycott such a significant match.

Pakistan's position arises from the ICC's choice to substitute Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament. Bangladesh, supported by its interim government, declined to travel to India for matches due to security issues. Although the PCB has publicly backed Bangladesh's stance, insiders suggest that Pakistan cannot afford to take drastic measures without jeopardizing its relationship with the ICC and other member boards.

In spite of the chatter, Pakistan has already announced its 15-member squad for the 20-team tournament. With one exception, the squad reflects the team that will compete against Australia in the upcoming T20I series starting January 29, which will serve as their final preparation for the World Cup.

The more pressing issue now is obtaining political clearance. While cricketing arrangements are progressing smoothly, Pakistan is still waiting for an official go-ahead from the government. Until that happens, uncertainty lingers, but if Rahane's comments are any indication, few expect Pakistan to actually withdraw from the most significant match of the tournament.

