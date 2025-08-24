'Don't have even 1%...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup snub

For many years, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have served as the backbone of Pakistan's batting lineup. Their collaboration at the top has provided the team with stability. However, as they approach the Asia Cup, the selectors have chosen to take a different path.

Pakistan's selectors have excluded experienced batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan when they revealed their 17-member squad for the upcoming tri-series in the United Arab Emirates, which will be followed by the Asia Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement on its website, showcasing senior fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Wasim, and left-arm bowler Salman Mirza. As the Asia Cup approaches, set to be played in T20 format in the UAE starting September 9, the team led by Salman Ali Agha will engage in a tri-series against Afghanistan and the host nation UAE in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7.

The omission of Babar and Rizwan has attracted significant attention among the players left out of the squad. Once considered automatic selections for Pakistan in this format, both players are now facing challenges in securing a spot in the T20I team. Their last appearance for the national side in this format was in December 2024.

Discussing the selection committee's choices for the Asia Cup squad, Mohsin Naqvi, chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board and president of the Asian Cricket Council, stated that his involvement in the selection process is quite limited.

"First of all, I don't have even 1% role in putting players into the team or taking them out," Naqvi told reporters.

"We have a selection committee and then an advisory body; they all sit together. The process goes through a lot - discussions that last 8-10 hours, sometimes for 2-3 days. Definitely, if a team is being selected, it's in good hands; all professionals are there.

"I've only told them one thing - whatever decision they take, it should be on merit, and I will support that."

Pakistan finds itself in Group A alongside its long-time rivals India, with the UAE and Oman also included, as part of the eight-team Asia Cup tournament scheduled to take place from September 9 to 28.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

