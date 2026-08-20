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'Don't go there': Manav Suthar advised to prioritise Test cricket over IPL following 10-wicket haul in Galle

Manav Suthar’s match-winning 10-wicket haul helped India secure a memorable Test victory in Galle. After the young spinner’s impressive performance, Cheteshwar Pujara urged him to prioritise Test cricket and avoid letting the IPL alter his strengths.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 12:43 PM IST

'Don't go there': Manav Suthar advised to prioritise Test cricket over IPL following 10-wicket haul in Galle
Courtesy: AFP
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Manav Suthar is already turning heads as a promising spinner for India. He’s just played two Tests but people are already talking about him as a possible successor to Ravindra Jadeja. And it’s not hard to see why. In the Galle Test, Suthar picked up 10 wickets—six of them in the second innings alone—and helped India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs to grab a 1-0 lead in the series.

He actually made his debut earlier this year against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh and made an immediate impact with a five-wicket haul. Since then, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has publicly urged Suthar to resist chasing an IPL contract right now. Pujara thinks Suthar has what it takes to become a Test cricket specialist—and he wants the Indian team management to keep Suthar focused on red-ball cricket.

“Try to preserve him,” Pujara pleaded on Sony Sports Network. He knows the lure of T20 cricket and the IPL is strong for young players, but he wants Suthar to stick with what works. If an IPL opportunity comes along, fine. But Pujara doesn’t want Suthar to change what makes him special just to fit the shorter format.

Pujara admires Suthar’s willingness to toss the ball up and bowl slow, tempting batters to take risks. That skill has served him well in Test cricket, and Pujara doesn’t want to see it fade for the sake of white-ball tactics. “Don’t change yourself just for the IPL. Don’t change your natural ability, which is to flight the ball,” Pujara said.

Suthar is currently with Gujarat Titans. So far, he’s only played five matches in the IPL, taking two wickets—four appearances in the 2026 season and one in 2024.

Looking back at the first Test against Sri Lanka, Suthar and Jadeja wrapped up the match in the second session on day five. Rain was supposed to spoil the last day, but the Indian spinners made sure the team didn’t have to wait around. The win gave India crucial WTC points, and now they’re hoping to sweep the series with the second Test starting August 23 in Colombo.

Also read| Explained: Why India could miss FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 semis despite reaching Round 2

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