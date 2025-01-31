His comments were made just weeks before the highly anticipated Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and India, set to take place on February 23 in Dubai.

Pakistan's cricket players should maintain a professional distance from their Indian opponents during games, according to some crucial advice given by former captain Moin Khan. He noted that making friends with Indian players on the pitch could be interpreted as a sign of weakness, which is a concept that baffles him.

With the highly anticipated Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan drawing near, Moin's comments come at a crucial juncture. The match is set for February 23 in Dubai, and the atmosphere is intense as both teams prepare for it.

Moin revealed his surprise at the way Pakistani players engage with Indian batsmen during matches in a recent podcast with actor Ushna Shah. He pointed to incidents where Pakistani players would examine their Indian rivals' bats, congratulate them, and strike up a conversation—actions that Moin believes could make them less competitive.

“I just don’t get it when I watch Pakistan and India matches these days, as Indian players come into the crease, our players check their bats, pat them, have a friendly talk,” Moin said.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining professional boundaries both on and off the field. Moin, known for his strong presence as a wicketkeeper-batsman during his career, understood the need to respect opponents, warning that being too familiar could be detrimental.

“Our seniors always told us that when playing against India, give no quarter and no need to even talk to them on the field. When you get friendly, they see it as a sign of weakness,” Moin added.

Reflecting on his playing career, Moin shared that although he held several Indian players from his era in high regard, he never displayed that respect during matches.

“I think our players don’t understand this, but being too friendly is seen as a sign of weakness on the field, and you automatically come under pressure in your performances,” he said.

Moin, who participated in 69 Tests and 219 ODIs, also reflected on Pakistan’s persistent challenge to overcome India in World Cup matches, describing it as one of the greatest regrets of his career. Despite the fierce rivalry, he recognized that both Pakistan and India are considered strong contenders for success in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

