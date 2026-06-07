'Don't expect the world from him': Sourav Ganguly issues caution over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hype ahead of India debut

As teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi edges closer to his India debut, Sourav Ganguly has urged fans and experts to temper expectations. The former India captain stressed the importance of giving the youngster time to develop rather than expecting instant greatness.

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already one of the hottest names in world cricket. After a record-shattering IPL season and a first India call-up, the buzz around him just keeps growing. We saw it recently—he even became a topic of conversation during the England-New Zealand Test at Lord's. Still, as he gets closer to making his India debut, former captain Sourav Ganguly is calling for patience. He knows everyone is excited, but he wants fans and experts to ease up on the expectations and give the teenager the time he needs to find his feet at the top.

During IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi scored a massive 776 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 237.30, almost single-handedly carrying Rajasthan Royals into the playoffs. That kind of performance, as BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said, left the selectors with little choice but to include him in India's squads for the T20I series in Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games.

“We should just let him be. He’s only 15, and honestly, I don’t think pressure is going to bother him much—that’s what we saw in the IPL,” Ganguly told PTI at Playtime 2026 in Mumbai, an event by Kabuni that launched an AI-powered cricket coaching platform.

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Ganguly pointed out that playing in the UK is a different ballgame compared to what Sooryavanshi faced during the IPL. The pitches in England will offer more seam, extra bounce, and movement with the new ball, so adapting quickly will be a real test for him.

“Obviously, playing for India is a whole new experience, and he’ll be dealing with conditions that are nothing like home,” Ganguly said. “But what stands out is his enormous talent.”

“So let’s not expect miracles right away. Let the kid settle. He’s got a lot of talent like so many young players in India, and he needs time,” he added.

Sooryavanshi could make his international debut this week in the two-match T20I series in Ireland. If he does, he’ll break Sachin Tendulkar’s record as the youngest-ever Indian international.

“He’s really picked himself,” Ajit Agarkar said after naming the squads. “With the way he’s played, it became impossible to overlook him. For someone so young, he’s handled himself incredibly well, not just this season but since his IPL debut last year. To perform like that, in such a high-pressure, competitive tournament—it’s remarkable. He’s explosive and can change the course of a game in moments. Like everyone who follows T20 cricket in India, we have huge hopes for him.”

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