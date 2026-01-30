'Don't disturb Chetta': Suryakumar Yadav shares light moment, pokes fun at Sanju Samson ahead of 5th T20I vs NZ - Watch

NCP reunion formal announcement in mid-February? Party leaders hints at possible merger with Sharad Pawar
CRICKET
India batter Suryakumar Yadav shared a light-hearted moment by poking fun at teammate Sanju Samson ahead of the 5th T20I against New Zealand, adding a fun touch to Team India’s camp before the series finale.
Suryakumar Yadav playfully teased Sanju Samson as the Indian cricket team touched down in Thiruvananthapuram for the fifth T20I match against New Zealand. There has been considerable discussion regarding Samson's performance, having only accumulated 40 runs over the last four matches. With Ishan Kishan in fine form, questions have arisen about Samson's place in the T20 World Cup 2026 lineup.
On Thursday, the players seemed to be in high spirits at the airport. A video that has gone viral on social media captured Suryakumar jokingly saying, "Please give way, do not disturb chetta (big brother in Malayalam)." This comment had Samson laughing as he followed behind.
Make way for @IamSanjuSamson in— BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2026
Don't miss this banter between friends Sanju Samson and Captain Surya Kumar Yadav #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFirstBank | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/zBAFPmZJGk
Previously, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel expressed his opinion that India should choose Ishan Kishan over Samson for the final T20I. Patel also noted that Kishan is making a return in this series after nearly 2.5 years and has performed admirably.
Kishan, who had an outstanding Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 season with Jharkhand, leading them to their first-ever SMAT title, rejoined the Indian team after last appearing in a T20I against Australia in late 2023.
"If I was part of Team India's think tank, I would play Ishan Kishan over Sanju Samson for the last match of the series. I would make Sanju sit out and go with Ishan as the wicketkeeper-batter. I am choosing this because if I want Ishan as my main keeper for the T20 World Cup, I would give him the keeping gloves in the fifth T20I and the warm-up against South Africa too."
"It is likely that Tilak Varma will be fit before the World Cup, and reports suggest he will be. If he is fully fit, you have to keep a spot for him. So, if that decision is coming, why wait? Play Ishan Kishan now over Sanju Samson in the final match. Ishan is coming back after two years and has batted well. He will need to keep wickets in the T20 World Cup as well, so why not start now? Even if the last match is at home, for World Cup preparation, I would definitely play Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper-opener," Patel said on Jio Hotstar.
