Don't deserve to qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 final: Shoaib Akhtar slams Team India after loss to England

The Indian cricket team's semi-final loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 depressed the cricketing atmosphere across the Asian subcontinent, since many supporters were anticipating an Indo-Pak final.

Shoaib Akhtar, one of the finest Pakistani cricketers of all time, posted a video on social media criticizing the Indian team after Rohit Sharma and company were humiliated by England. Akhtar even said that Pakistan was looking forward to playing India in the final battle, but this will no longer be possible.

Embarrassing loss for India. Bowling badly exposed. No meet up in Melbourne unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/HG6ubq1Oi4 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022

In his evaluation of the Indian team for their performance against England, Akhtar slammed the team's performance at the Adelaide Oval. Akhtar also questioned why Yuzvendra Chahal did not appear in a single T20 World Cup game for India.

“It’s a very embarrassing loss for India. They played terribly and they deserved to lose and didn’t deserve to qualify for the finals. India were beaten very badly. Their bowling was exposed very badly. These conditions are helpful for fast bowling and India don’t have an express pacer.

“I am not sure why they didn’t play Chahal in a single match. It’s a confusing team selection for India,” Akhtar was quoted as saying.

Akhtar went so far as to say that the Indian team lacked the aggression needed to win matches on the day.

"It was a really bad day for India as their heads went down after they lost the toss. When England batted their first five overs, the Indians had their arms up in the air. At least, India should have tried to fight, maybe the bowlers could've bowled round the wicket and delivered a few bouncers. There was no aggression from the Indian side," he added.

Akhtar also asserted that Hardik Pandya could soon become the captain of the Indian team in the shortest format.

"There is a lot to think about for Indian cricket and now Hardik Pandya is an emerging captain for New Zealand and he has a chance of being permanent," he concluded.

