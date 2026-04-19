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'Don’t deserve Pakistan spot': Mohammad Rizwan drops bombshell on his T20 future after form slump

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan made a shocking admission about his place in the national T20 team, saying he doesn’t deserve a spot right now amid his recent struggles with form. His honest remark has sparked debate among fans and cricket experts.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

'Don’t deserve Pakistan spot': Mohammad Rizwan drops bombshell on his T20 future after form slump
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Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is facing criticism for his underwhelming performances in T20 cricket. Once a key player for the Pakistan cricket team, Rizwan has lost his spot following a series of disappointing outings. Unfortunately, the situation hasn't improved in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Rizwan continues to face challenges. To add to his woes, his team Rawalpindi has yet to secure a victory in seven matches.

When questioned about whether this downturn has affected his chances of returning to the Pakistan T20 squad, Rizwan candidly admitted that he currently does not merit a place in the team based on his form.

“When I was playing in the Big Bash, the team was selected. I went there and said that I don’t deserve a place in the Pakistan team with my current performance,” Rizwan told reporters.

Despite this, the wicketkeeper-batter remains hopeful about making a comeback and believes he will soon regain his form.

“But I am the same person who was sitting here in front of you, and you told me that I cannot hit a sixer, if you remember. I am being honest. Haris sitting in the back; he is a witness. We talked about this. We were eating there, and I told Haris that I don’t deserve a place in the Pakistan team with this kind of performance. He said something to me that I cannot say in front of you. He knows. He is sitting there,” said Rizwan.

“But, I tell you that we are human beings. I said in the beginning that I made a mistake. My performance is not good. But this does not mean that I will lose hope and sit. Or I will leave cricket. If I have strength, I will do it.”

“If I don’t, I have already told the captains before that my performance is not good. Give someone else a chance when I was not doing well. There are examples. When Saifi bhai was with the team, I have done this. I am not afraid of anyone; if something is wrong, it is wrong.”

Rizwan expressed that cricket is his true passion and that he cannot envision doing anything else in life apart from playing the sport. He acknowledged that his present performance is lacking, but emphasized that he continues to work diligently. He remains optimistic that this rough patch will pass and that he will once again shine on the field.

“For me, cricket is a passion. I play T20, Test, and ODI. I love cricket. That is why I play it. I don’t know anything else in my life. I don’t have a business. I don’t play any other sport. I only play cricket. Yes, I am losing now. My performance is not good. But by the will of God, my hard work is never less. I have worked hard. By God’s will, I will stand in front of you again, after my hard work," said Mohammad Rizwan.

Also read| Kevin Pietersen counters Lalit Modi’s 'The Hundred' prediction, backs IPL-style future

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