Don't consider myself competing with Rishabh Pant: Sanju Samson

Team India cricketer Sanju Samson has showcased himself in domestic cricket but is yet to establish himself on the international stage in a Men In Blue shirt.

Since MS Dhoni departure from the national squad after India's 2019 World Cup exit, BCCI has been on the hunt to replace the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for the future.

At first, Rishabh Pant got the nod but his inconsistent performances led to the board look at other options.

Even though Pant is a big competition, Samson recently claimed that he does not see himself competing with his fellow wicketkeeper-batsman.

"I think it all depends on the team combination. I never thought about all these lines (competition with Rishabh Pant). As a cricketer when you’re competing or when you’re trying to get into a sport, if you have an eye on other players - I don’t think that’s the way to play your cricket," Samson was quoted as saying by multiple outlets.

Back in 2017, both Pant and Samson played together for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where the two had formed a phenomenal partnership against Gujarat Lions.

While Samson scored a 31-ball 61, Pant had played an entertaining unbeaten knock of 97 in 43 balls to help their team chase down 209.

"I remember one match we played for Delhi Daredevils against the Gujarat Lions. We hammered sixes all over the park and chased down 200 plus. I still relish that partnership with Pant," he said.

"Rishabh and I started playing for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and we spent a lot of time together. We are really good friends. He is a talented player. We really enjoyed playing together. I’ve played a lot of innings with him," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.