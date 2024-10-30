The 56-year-old departed from his role due to an alleged rift with the PCB over player selection.

Following his resignation as the white-ball coach of the Pakistan men's team, a tweet from Gary Kirsten has resurfaced and gone viral. The 56-year-old departed from his role due to an alleged rift with the PCB over player selection. Kirsten's old tweet, which advocates for allowing smart individuals to improve systems, has garnered attention in light of recent events.

Just six months ago, Kirsten had taken on the position of Pakistan's limited-overs coach. He led the team during the T20I series in England and the World Cup, where Pakistan faced disappointing losses and a premature exit in the group stage. With Pakistan's limited-overs tour of Australia approaching, Kirsten decided to resign from his position, leading to the appointment of Jason Gillespie as the interim coach by the PCB.

Amidst these developments, the tweet in question from Kirsten has been widely shared online.

"It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do". (Steve Jobs)

"It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do". (Steve Jobs) September 13, 2017

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has suggested that Mohammad Rizwan's appointment as the new white-ball captain may have played a role in Gary Kirsten's departure. Ali believes that Kirsten wanted a captain of his own choosing, a request that was ultimately denied by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"The story started when Mohammad Rizwan was named Pakistan's new

white-ball captain. Kirsten wanted a different captain and demanded

another player in the team. Coincidently, both of them are not in the team. He was thinking that maybe he could have full authority. However, he doesn't know that in Pakistan, even the PCB chairman can get changed overnight," said Basit.

Gary Kirsten's brief time with Pakistan was marked by turmoil. Under his leadership, the team faced a disappointing early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup after losses to the United States of America and India in the group stage.

Also read| IPL 2025 retention: Shubman Gill emulates MS Dhoni, accepts multi-crore pay cut for THIS reason