Former India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Ambati Rayudu has expressed his opinion on Virat Kohli's participation in the Ranji Trophy, stating that Kohli does not require the tournament to showcase his skills. Rayudu made these comments while Kohli was competing in the final round of the league stage of the tournament, representing Delhi against Railways. Kohli made his return to the Ranji Trophy during Delhi's seventh-round game of the current season, which took place at his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

While it's not unusual for fans to breach security to get closer to their cricketing heroes, such occurrences are generally linked to international matches. The excitement surrounding Kohli's comeback was palpable, as four fans managed to slip past security and enter the ground over three days.

Rayudu pointed out that Kohli's remarkable technique backs up his impressive tally of 81 centuries, and he is confident that runs will keep coming for the star player, regardless of whether he plays in the Ranji Trophy.

"Right now Virat Kohli dsnt need Ranji.His technique was good for 81 hundreds nd it will be good going forward as well.No one shud force him into forcing himself for anything.He needs time to feel good about everything again.The spark within will ignite on its own.basically respect nd believe in him, most importantly leave him alone," Rayudu tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Kohli struggled to find his form during India's recent lengthy Test season, scoring just 382 runs from 10 games at an average of 22.47. While he did manage to reach a century and a half, his overall performance was not up to par. The BCCI has now made it mandatory for players to play domestic cricket when they are not on national duty, following India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Because of his continuous difficulties in Test matches, experts have often urged Kohli to return to the Ranji Trophy. His numbers have been declining over the past five years, with 2028 runs from 39 games at an average of 30.72. His success in Test cricket has been inconsistent, even though he has scored three hundreds and nine half-centuries.

Kohli is set to play for India in the upcoming ODI series against England, which starts on February 3 in Nagpur.

