'Doesn’t matter who comes': Deepti Sharma declares India ready for any opponent in Women's Asia Cup title clash

Deepti Sharma says India will not take any opponent lightly as they prepare for the Women’s Asia Cup final. Whether Pakistan or Sri Lanka emerges as the finalist, Deepti insists India will remain focused and ready for the challenge as they look to lift the title.

Deepti Sharma isn’t wasting time worrying about who India will face in the Women’s Asia Cup final this Sunday. Whether it's Sri Lanka or Pakistan, she's clear—the process matters more than the opponent. The semifinal on Friday will decide which side India meets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium but that doesn’t seem to faze the team.

Deepti stands out as the tournament’s top wicket-taker so far, grabbing 11 wickets in just four games. She’s been a steady performer, always stepping up when it counts. Even though she hasn’t spent much time with the bat, whenever she got a chance, she made it count. Remember that tight chase against Pakistan? India lost three wickets early and Deepti held her nerve scoring an unbeaten 12 off 14 balls. It was exactly what the team needed. Against Bangladesh, she came in late smashed 13 runs off just six balls and then snagged three wickets to power India to a 40-run win.

After India’s victory over Bangladesh, Deepti said, "After this game, we'll sit together tomorrow, and we will see tomorrow's game [Pakistan vs Sri Lanka], which will help us make strategies for the final." She’s straightforward about the team’s mindset. “Actually, it depends on their result, but the Indian team knows about that. The team doesn't take any team lightly. Doesn't matter, like maybe Sri Lanka, Pakistan, whoever comes in the final. We always think as a team about how we can do better in each and every game."

India’s run in this tournament has been flawless. They’ve beaten Thailand, Hong Kong, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, and Deepti has contributed every time. Talking about her role, Deepti puts it simply: "Actually, when I started my cricket journey, [it was] as an allrounder, so it [being able to contribute in two departments] always helped from the start. Whenever I get an opportunity to bat, I always trust that I can also contribute to batting. So I'm glad [about the] few balls I got to hit today. It always gives me confidence. Either bowling first or batting first doesn't matter to me, but I always contribute as an allrounder for the team."

She's a player who thrives under pressure, and judging by her confidence and consistency, India’s got a dependable match-winner heading into the final—no matter who’s on the other side.

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