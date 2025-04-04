CRICKET
Dispelling any doubts surrounding his form and price tag, Iyer showcased his talent in spectacular fashion by scoring a quick 60 runs off just 29 balls.
Venkatesh Iyer, the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, holds the belief that his price tag of Rs 23.75 crore does not necessitate him to score heavily in every game. He emphasizes that his main focus is on making a significant impact for the team.
Acquired by KKR using the Right to Match card at the mega auction, Iyer became the franchise's most expensive signing and the third costliest player in the IPL in November. However, he had a slow start to the new season, only managing to score 9 runs in the first two games. This led to discussions about the justification of his high price.
"I won't lie, there is a little pressure. You guys talk so much. But being the highest-paid player (in KKR) does not mean I have to make runs in every match," Iyer said at the post-match press conference.
"It's about how I am winning for the team and what impact I am able to make. The pressure is not about how much money I am getting or how many runs I have to make. That's never been the pressure on me," he said.
When questioned about whether the weight of being the highest-paid player in KKR had affected him, Iyer simply smiled and redirected the inquiry.
"You tell me? The pressure will be released when... I keep saying this: After starting the IPL, it doesn't matter if you're getting 20 lakh or 20 crore. I'm a player of the team who wants to contribute to the team's victory."
"Sometimes there will be very tricky situations where my job will be to play out some overs, and even if I do that and don't score runs, I have worked for my team."
Prior to this match, KKR had lost two out of their first three games, with their explosive middle order facing criticism for their reckless shot selection.
They experienced batting collapses against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Mumbai Indians. Iyer emphasized that KKR has always embraced a calculated aggression rather than endorsing a fearless brand of cricket.
