Does Smriti Mandhana earn as much as Virat Kohli? Breaking down salary difference between India's women and men cricketers

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and India’s women cricketers now earn equal match fees as men, but annual central contracts remain lower. We break down how Indian women’s cricket salaries compare to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and the men’s team in 2025.

The Indian women's cricket team faces the possibility of being eliminated from the Women's World Cup during the league phase for the second consecutive tournament. Following three straight losses to South Africa, Australia, and England, India risks missing out on the semifinals in 2025, even with the tournament taking place on home ground. Should India exit in the league phase, their performance would starkly contrast with that of the men's team, which reached the final unbeaten in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

In a significant development in October 2022, then BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that Indian women cricketers would receive equal match fees to their male counterparts. This decision has led to inevitable direct comparisons in the results of the men's and women's teams.

But do the players of the Indian women's cricket team truly receive the same pay as the men? Let's delve deeper into this issue.

First, it is important to recognize that both men and women earn equal match fees - Rs 15 lakh for each Test, Rs 6 lakh for every ODI, and Rs 3 lakh for each T20I.

Earlier this year, another significant milestone was reached when the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed a record prize money for the Women's World Cup 2025. The total prize pool of USD 13.88 million (approximately Rs 122.5 crore) surpassed that of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which stood at USD 10 million.

However, a considerable disparity remains when it comes to their central contracts with the board.

The central contracts for Indian men's cricketers are categorized into four tiers - A+, A, B, and C. Players in Grade A+ earn Rs 7 crore annually, while those in Grades A, B, and C earn Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore, and Rs 1 crore respectively.

In contrast, the central contracts for women's cricketers are limited to three categories - A, B, and C. Women cricketers in the Grade A category receive Rs 50 lakh, which is only half of what a BCCI Grade C contract offers to men.

Grade B and Grade C players among women earn Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

