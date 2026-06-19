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'Does he have the guts?': Sreesanth challenges Harbhajan Singh to ring fight as slapgate feud flares

Nearly two decades after the infamous Slapgate controversy, former India pacer S. Sreesanth has reignited the feud by challenging former spinner Harbhajan Singh to a ring fight. His remarks have brought one of cricket's most talked-about disputes back into the spotlight.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

'Does he have the guts?': Sreesanth challenges Harbhajan Singh to ring fight as slapgate feud flares
Harbhajan Singh (L), Sreesanth (Courtesy: X/screengrab)
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Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has boldly challenged his ex-teammate Harbhajan Singh to a fight in the ring. Sreesanth, in all seriousness, is now waiting for a response. This challenge comes months after Harbhajan appeared in a commercial that many interpreted as a parody of the infamous 2008 IPL "Slapgate" incident, where the veteran off-spinner slapped Sreesanth after a match.

As a consequence of the incident, the BCCI suspended Harbhajan for several matches.

Although Harbhajan has since apologized for his actions, it seemed that the two had moved past the incident over time. However, Sreesanth has sharply criticized his former teammate for agreeing to take part in the campaign, implying that it has reopened old wounds.

While speaking with Lallantop, Sreesanth was shown a picture of himself and Harbhajan in boxing gear from a promotional event. Motivated by the image, he challenged the iconic bowler to settle their differences in the ring.

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“Does he have the guts to be with me in the ring? Can he sign (for a fight)? I am asking him, ‘Do you have the guts to be with me inside the ring, wearing these gloves, no acting. Let’s see. It’s an open challenge. I challenge you Bhajji pa. If you have so much problem with the slapgate and are earning so much money from it, allow us to earn something too," Sreesanth said.

The former Indian pacer reinforced his challenge by emphasizing his recent engagement in combat sports, urging Harbhajan to resolve the issue in the ring instead of through advertisements or public mentions.

"I am currently in the Bear Knuckle Fight League. I am challenging you, Bhajji. If you have this much of a problem with the slap thing and me, and you earn this much... let me earn too. Come into the ring. I am calling you from my heart. If we have some self-respect, let's not do ads and all that. In a genuine way, for all the Malayalis and all the Sardars, please come. I am waiting," he added.

These remarks have once again highlighted one of the most controversial off-field incidents in Indian cricket. During the first IPL season in 2008, Harbhajan, who was playing for the Mumbai Indians, slapped Sreesanth after a match against Kings XI Punjab. The sight of a tearful Sreesanth quickly became one of the defining moments of that season, resulting in significant backlash and disciplinary measures against Harbhajan.

What sparked the latest fallout?

For a while, it looked like things had settled between Sreesanth and Harbhajan. But now, Sreesanth says their relationship has fallen apart again. According to him, a new ad featuring Harbhajan poked fun at the old slapgate incident, dredging up all those bad memories. Sreesanth’s frustrated—the ad put money in Harbhajan’s pocket, but for Sreesanth, it just reopened a wound he’d rather leave alone.

Harbhajan’s apologized in public more than once. There were even moments where the two shared a stage or did ads together, trying to show all was forgiven. But Sreesanth now says he’s done with Harbhajan—he’s blocked his number and doesn’t want anything to do with him.

Right now, Harbhajan hasn’t said anything about Sreesanth’s latest statements. Who knows if this will spark another public spat, but for now, Sreesanth’s comments have brought all the messy memories from the 2008 slapgate scandal right back into the spotlight.

Also read| Harshit Rana returns as India make unexpected change for final Afghanistan ODI

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