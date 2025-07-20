'Do you think I'm jealous?' Harbhajan Singh confronts R Ashwin; spinner's reply wins the internet

Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin are among the finest off-spinners that India has ever produced. Both were remarkable game-changers for the team and possessed the ability to take wickets even when the game seemed to be going against them.

Indian spin stalwarts Harbhajan Singh and R. Ashwin recently discussed long-standing rumors of a rivalry. The conversation, from an upcoming 'Kutti Stories with Ash' episode, touched on the idea that Ashwin's rapid success contributed to Harbhajan's international decline after the 2011 World Cup. Ashwin, who surpassed Harbhajan's Test wicket tally, directly questioned Harbhajan about perceived "jealousy."

"This whole jealousy bit. Before I allow you to answer that, let me clarify something. People look at everything from their perspective. For example, if they are passing a comment on me, they believe that others would see the world through their eyes. This comment that you are jealous of this person who is interviewing you today — what would that be about Bhajji pa?” Ashwin asked.

Harbhajan replied, “Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?”

Ashwin then offered his view on such emotions, even justifying them as a natural human response. He drew a parallel to his own Test retirement coinciding with Washington Sundar's rise.

Ashwin stated, “Even if you were jealous at one point, it is justified. That is my point. I would never take it the wrong way because we are all human. Naturally, it is bound to be like that.” He added, “Some people believe I retired because of Washington Sundar. He is in the thick of things now. All of this is the perspective of others.”

Regarding Ashwin, he ranks as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket, trailing only Anil Kumble. Conversely, Harbhajan has also taken over 400 Test wickets.

