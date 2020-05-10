Do you remember when Rohit Sharma claimed his maiden IPL hat-trick?

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma, while recalling his hat-trick during the 2009 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that he can't believe that he managed to secure the feat in his career.

Sharma was taking part in an Instagram Live session with Australian opener David Warner recently, where he was questioned about his hat-trick.

"I cannot believe that. I seriously cannot believe that I took a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians while I was playing for Deccan Chargers."

"I do not even remember how I used to bowl then. I got a finger injury and after that, I could not grip the ball properly and now I think that these days it is better to stay away from bowling," Rohit told Warner during the session.

During the 2009 IPL, Rohit represented Deccan Chargers (DC) and ended up securing a hat-trick against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Centurion.

The Chargers had decided to bat first in the match and had managed hoist a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Rohit smashed 38 runs with the bat during the match too.

Defending the total, DC was in a sticky situation with Mumbai at 103/4 after 16 overs.

However, Rohit changed the tide of the game as he went on to pick up Abhishek Nayar (1) and Harbhajan Singh (0) on the final two balls of the 16th over.

At the start of the 18th over, Rohit went on to dismiss JP Duminy (52) to claim his maiden hat-trick and ensure Deccan Chargers' win in the match as Sharma finished the game with 4-6 in his two overs.

The Chargers ended up winning the match by 19 runs after restricting Mumbai to 126/8.

Since then, Rohit Shamra has lead Mumbai Indians to become the crowned champions of the cash-rich tournament for a record four-time and are also the most successful franchise in the tournament.