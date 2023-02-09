'Do you know what hell means?': Javed Miandad clarifies his controversial 'India bhaad mein jaaye' remark

Following the Asian Cricket Council week last meet, the BCCI made their stand clear on the Indian team not travelling to Pakistan to play the upcoming Asia Cup.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. His inflammatory comments about India refusing to go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 sparked outrage across the subcontinent, with many in his own nation also expressing their disapproval. Miandad called for the ICC's intervention, claiming that India's refusal to travel to Pakistan had no effect on them, while also noting that the Asian giants may be a powerhouse at home, but not on the world stage.

However, Miandad has clarified his controversial statement, saying that he merely meant that if India believes that not coming to Pakistan will have an detrimental effect on the home country, it will not. Ultimately, he desires for the two countries to have a strong cricketing relationship, as they did before, and believes that India's visit to Pakistan would have been a step in the right direction, benefiting both nations.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Miandad said, "Do you know what hell means? If you don’t want to play just don’t. We don’t have a problem. Ask the Indian cricketers. They’ll also say that there should be cricket between these two teams in their respective countries. It’ll benefit both nations,” he said.

“If they think that their (India) not coming to Pakistan makes any difference, let me tell you that it doesn’t. That’s what I meant. We are independent. Pakistan has produced world-class cricketers as well as hockey players. Everywhere around the world, neighbouring countries are playing with each other,” he added.

Talking about previous encounters between India and Pakistan when the tension between the countries were at the wane, he said, “Earlier we used to go there and then they used to come here. When India came to play a series in Pakistan, there were so many people from India who also came to watch. There were no hotels available and the Lahore residents invited them to their houses. It had a very good impact on the relationships between the two countries.”

Following the Asian Cricket Council's meeting last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made their stance clear on the Indian team not travelling to Pakistan to play in the upcoming Asia Cup. The reason for this is that they will not receive the necessary clearance from the Indian government to travel to Pakistan due to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

READ| Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for