'Do you know what hell means?': Javed Miandad clarifies his controversial 'India bhaad mein jaaye' remark

Headlines

Once India's highest paid actor, this South star earned more than Amitabh, SRK; it's not Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Kamal

Sachin Tendulkar reviews Ghoomer, calls Abhishek Bachchan 'fantastic' and praises Saiyami Kher's 'love for cricket'

Apple AirPods Pro available with more than Rs 22,000 discount in Flipkart sale, check details

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan clash on this date, know detailed schedule of Rohit Sharma's squad

Meet Pakistan’s richest actress, no match for Aishwarya, Priyanka, Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, her net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Once India's highest paid actor, this South star earned more than Amitabh, SRK; it's not Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Kamal

Sachin Tendulkar reviews Ghoomer, calls Abhishek Bachchan 'fantastic' and praises Saiyami Kher's 'love for cricket'

Apple AirPods Pro available with more than Rs 22,000 discount in Flipkart sale, check details

10 richest people in India in 2023

Best herbs to reduce belly fat

World's most expensive car launched, costs over Rs 211 crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

DNA | Government in 'action mode' amid onion price hike

DNA | Why do doctors not prescribe generic medicine? Are there reasons other than commission?

DNA | Why is soft landing on the moon so challenging?

Once India's highest paid actor, this South star earned more than Amitabh, SRK; it's not Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Kamal

Sachin Tendulkar reviews Ghoomer, calls Abhishek Bachchan 'fantastic' and praises Saiyami Kher's 'love for cricket'

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Do you know what hell means?': Javed Miandad clarifies his controversial 'India bhaad mein jaaye' remark

Following the Asian Cricket Council week last meet, the BCCI made their stand clear on the Indian team not travelling to Pakistan to play the upcoming Asia Cup.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. His inflammatory comments about India refusing to go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 sparked outrage across the subcontinent, with many in his own nation also expressing their disapproval. Miandad called for the ICC's intervention, claiming that India's refusal to travel to Pakistan had no effect on them, while also noting that the Asian giants may be a powerhouse at home, but not on the world stage.

However, Miandad has clarified his controversial statement, saying that he merely meant that if India believes that not coming to Pakistan will have an detrimental effect on the home country, it will not. Ultimately, he desires for the two countries to have a strong cricketing relationship, as they did before, and believes that India's visit to Pakistan would have been a step in the right direction, benefiting both nations.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Miandad said, "Do you know what hell means? If you don’t want to play just don’t. We don’t have a problem. Ask the Indian cricketers. They’ll also say that there should be cricket between these two teams in their respective countries. It’ll benefit both nations,” he said.

“If they think that their (India) not coming to Pakistan makes any difference, let me tell you that it doesn’t. That’s what I meant. We are independent. Pakistan has produced world-class cricketers as well as hockey players. Everywhere around the world, neighbouring countries are playing with each other,” he added.

Talking about previous encounters between India and Pakistan when the tension between the countries were at the wane, he said, “Earlier we used to go there and then they used to come here. When India came to play a series in Pakistan, there were so many people from India who also came to watch. There were no hotels available and the Lahore residents invited them to their houses. It had a very good impact on the relationships between the two countries.”

Following the Asian Cricket Council's meeting last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made their stance clear on the Indian team not travelling to Pakistan to play in the upcoming Asia Cup. The reason for this is that they will not receive the necessary clearance from the Indian government to travel to Pakistan due to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

READ| Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who may take Ratan Tata's legacy forward and lead Rs 20,71,467 crore company

This ex-office boy worked at Infosys with Rs 9000 salary, now CEO of two startups, created Indian 'Canva'

'People give hands when...': Prithvi Shaw shares cryptic post on Instagram as he recovers from knee injury

'Watching it on loop': Internet goes gaga over Mumbai cop's moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala song

World Cup, Asia Cup uncertainty for Hardik Pandya, triggered by Jasprit Bumrah’s return

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE