Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK skipper and former Indian captain, is a well-known name in the cricketing world. Apart from the sport, not many know that MS Dhoni is also associated with the Indian Army. Check it out how.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as MSG, is not only a legendary cricketer but the former Indian skipper is also associated with the Indian Army. Currently, the Indian Army is one of the hottest keywords on social media due to the souring relations between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Coming back to MS Dhoni, he was honoured with the title of Lieutenant in the Territorial Army in 2011.

This honour was given to MSD for his outstanding performance and contribution to cricket, and his love for the country. He is a part of the Indian Army's 106th Infantry Battalion of the Para Regiment. In 2015, MSD became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircraft in the Agra training camp.

MS Dhoni served paramilitary regiment in 2019

In 2019, Dhoni excused himself from the India vs West Indies series to serve his honorary rank in the Indian Army and took a two-month sabbatical from the game. He began his two-month training with the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment in Bengaluru and later went on patrol in the Kashmir valley.

MSD in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. However, CSK is struggling in the ongoing IPL edition and is standing in the bottom of the Points Table.

Out of the 9 games played so far, CSK managed to win just two games. The team is not officially out of IPL 2025 yet as there are still slimmest of chances for them in the tournament. However, one more loss will knock the team out of the tournament.