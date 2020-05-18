'Do something for your failed nation': Suresh Raina hits back at Shahid Afridi over his Kashmir remarks

Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has voiced his opinion against Shahid Afridi's recent controversial comments on India.

The Pak allrounder recently got into a lot of controversy for his remarks on India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a video clip. As per reports, Afridi had visited Kashmir (POK) dressed in army fatigues.

Shahid Afridi over there said, "I’ve been deeply humbled by all the love shown to me by the people of Kashmir. I hope that there will be a team from Kashmir in the next edition of the PSL. If there will be a team from Kashmir, I will want to play for that team"

Afridi had also taken to Twitter to comment on Kashmir. "It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir," Afridi had written.

Responding to this, Indian batter Suresh Raina criticised Afridi for his poor attempts to stay relevant.

Taking to Twitter Raina wrote: "Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!"

Afridi's comments have not sat well with netizens and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir also took to social media to reply about the same.

"Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs."

"Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” he added.

While many are criticising the former Pakistan cricketer, some have even included Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh into this controversy after the two cricketers had pledged support to Afridi's foundation in the fight against coronavirus.