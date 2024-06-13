'Do not write off..': Wasim Jaffer backs Virat Kohli to come back strong following horror start to T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is confident that the talismanic batter Virat Kohli will showcase his true greatness in the crucial stages of the Men’s T20 World Cup. Despite a slow start in the New York leg of India’s campaign, where he only managed to score five runs in three innings, Jaffer believes Kohli will rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Kohli entered the tournament after an impressive performance in the IPL 2024, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer with 741 runs in 15 matches while opening for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, in the T20 World Cup, Kohli has struggled to make an impact, scoring only 1, 4, and 0 runs in India's first three Group A games on challenging pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Despite these initial setbacks, Jaffer remains optimistic about Kohli's ability to turn things around and deliver when it counts. As a seasoned cricketer himself, Jaffer understands the ebbs and flows of the game and believes that Kohli has the skill and determination to overcome this rough patch and lead India to success in the tournament.

"Rohit and Virat have been playing on the tough New York pitch so they aren't quite among the top run-scorers. But do not write off Virat Kohli. As the tournament will get to its business end, he will show his true colors and he will show his greatness. I had picked Virat Kohli as the highest run-scorer and I will stick to him," said Jaffer in a video on his Youtube channel.

He dismissed any speculation about Kohli returning to play at number three, pointing out that Rishabh Pant has established himself in that position.

"I don't think Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3. He should continue to open because now you have got Rishabh Pant at No. 3 and now it has been working out really well. You ideally want a left-hand right-hand opening combination and while you have Jaiswal, that doesn't seem possible."

Simultaneously, Jaffer also hopes that India will take a proactive approach to their power-play batting in future matches.

"You will need to be proactive in the powerplay. You will reach nowhere if you play cautiously on such pitches because the bowler knows he has to bowl on a spot and let the pitch do the rest. We have seen players like Rishabh Pant get rewarded for their bravery and that's the way you need to play with the powerplay restrictions."

India and Canada will clash in Lauderhill on Saturday in what will be the third match of the tournament for the city in Florida.

