'Do not panic': Mayank Agarwal urges people to 'stay at home' amid coronavirus scare

Team India opener Mayank Agarwal has urged all his followers to stay at home due to the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus across the nation.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

Mayank took to Twitter and urged the citizens of India to not to panic but be vigilant to overcome this situation.

"You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any symptoms whatsoever! So regardless of whether you feel well or not, stay at home as advised by our authorities. Don't panic, but be vigilant, be safe and we will overcome this, together!"

HERE IS THE POST:

You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any symptoms whatsoever! So regardless of whether you feel well or not, stay at home as advised by our authorities. Don't panic, but be vigilant, be safe and we will overcome this, together! Also read WATCH: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted in Ranchi riding a bike March 20, 2020

On March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens of India to follow a 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus pandemic and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countryman today".

"This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," the PM further added during his address to the nation.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. With over 200 cases in India only, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.

More than 240,000 people have been infected with the virus so far worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities.