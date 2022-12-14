Search icon
'Do not let criticism go to..': Babar Azam posts cryptic tweet after facing backlash for his poor batting show

Babar Azam has been immensely criticised for the series defeat and for his batting performance in the two Tests.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Pakistan is out of the running to qualify for the WTC final.

Pakistan is officially out of contention for the World Test Championship final after falling to England in the first two Tests of the present three-match series. Last week, the Men in Green were defeated by 74 runs in Rawalpindi, and then fell short by 26 runs in the second game, which was contested in Multan. 

Pakistan had an excellent chance to tie the series in the second Test, but they failed to capitalise on a rare failure by English batters and fell short by 26 runs.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored only one run from ten balls in the second innings of the second Test, which was contested at the Multan Cricket Stadium, earning him a lot of criticism. Several fans and former greats criticised him for failing to score runs in crucial moments.

In the midst of all of this criticism, Pakistan's star right-handed batter, who led the team with 75 runs in the first innings, took to Twitter to share a photo of himself from inside the gym with the caption, "Do not let compliments go to your head and criticism to your heart."

Fans and former greats have repeatedly targeted Babar, who is currently Pakistan's finest hitter across all three formats of the game. He led the Men in Green to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final last month, but he still received criticism for not being able to contribute enough with the bat.

Babar has 216 runs in four innings across two Tests in the Test series against England, averaging 54.00. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the third Test match between England and Pakistan beginning on December 17.

