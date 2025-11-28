'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch

Virat Kohli was left clutching his ribs in laughter during an event after a hilarious impression of Kapil Dev stole the show. The unexpected mimicry triggered an uncontrollable reaction from Kohli, leaving the audience in splits as the clip quickly went viral online.

Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli is currently in Ranchi as he prepares for the ODI series against South Africa, which kicks off on Sunday. Before heading to Ranchi, Virat attended an event in Mumbai, where he was joined by Bollywood actor and comedian Sunil Grover. A video that has gone viral on social media shows Grover telling jokes that had Kohli in stitches. Grover was impersonating the legendary Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, and Kohli couldn't contain his laughter. Amidst the laughter, Grover playfully asked, “Sab theek thak hai? (Is everything fine?)”

Gaurav Kapur, the event's host, also added a funny remark - “Bhai do din me match khelna hai. Rib mat tod dena hasa hasa ke. (Brother, a match is scheduled in two days. Just be careful with his ribs while making him laugh.)”

he's literally me but as a 21 year oldpic.twitter.com/UF1ylI7gYR — beteljuice (@pleasechuphojaa) November 28, 2025

Virat Kohli visits MS Dhoni's house in Ranchi

On Thursday night, Virat, along with Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad, paid a visit to MS Dhoni's home in Ranchi. Kohli's arrival was met with enthusiastic cheers from the fans.

After the gathering, Dhoni was seen personally driving Kohli in his car. It’s noteworthy that whenever India is set to play a match in Ranchi, Dhoni typically hosts the entire team at his residence.

रांची में Dhoni और Kohli एक साथ



भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच ODI मैच से पहले विराट कोहली Ranchi में धोनी के घर पहुंचे, फिर वापसी में धोनी ने खुद ड्राइव करके कोहली को वापस होटल तक छोड़ा। pic.twitter.com/C1b19Vmjsh — Abhishek (@abhisheksnandan) November 27, 2025

While only Kohli, Gaikwad, and Pant were seen at Dhoni's home on Thursday, the rest of the Indian team is expected to visit on Friday, just two days before the first ODI against South Africa.

Speaking of Kohli, who celebrated his 37th birthday earlier this month, he made his return to international cricket during the three ODIs against Australia in October. After suffering two consecutive ducks in the first two ODIs, Kohli bounced back with an unbeaten 74 in the final match in Sydney.

He also formed a memorable partnership with Rohit Sharma, who remained not out on 121. However, the series did not end in India's favor, as they lost 1-2.

Earlier this year, Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, and he concluded his T20I career after winning the World Cup.

