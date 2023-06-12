DNA Verified: Is T20 World Cup 2024 venue shifting from USA, West Indies to UK? ICC reveals truth

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 venue shifting? (File photo)

After the World Test Championship (WTC) final came to an end, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will commence in June next year and give India a chance to lift the trophy once again. However, there are several rumours regarding its venue.

Earlier, many news agencies had reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to change the venue of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which was earlier set as the United States and West Indies.

Reports suggested that the venue will be changed to the United Kingdom, and the option of holding the T20 world cup next year in the US will be discarded. However, the ICC and England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have issued a clarification regarding the same.

Earlier, it was reported that the cricket grounds in the USA are not up to international standards, which is why the venue might be shifted. It was reported that the top alternatives of the US will be the UK, India, and New Zealand to host the T20 World Cup 2024.

Fact Check: Is T20 World Cup 2024 venue being changed?

While many news reports like Sportskeeda and News18 claimed that the venue of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is being shifted from the US and West Indies, the ECB has come forward to dismiss these rumours, saying that the venue is set to remain the same.

An ICC member said in a statement, “The 2024 event is scheduled for June, and the only other possible location is England. If someone were to ask the ECB if they can host in 2024, the answer would be crystal clear - they can't. So, the possibility doesn't even arise. Just a glance at the England venue fixtures for next year will confirm this to anyone observant enough.”

Backing these reports, the ECB further said, “There is absolutely no truth to reports that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be moved from the West Indies and the USA.” The UK cricket body added, “Since the event is organized by the ICC, their statement must be taken as binding and conclusive.”

