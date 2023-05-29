Search icon
DNA Verified: Did Naveen-ul-Haq say sorry to Virat Kohli after IPL 2023 spat? Know truth behind viral tweet

LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq’s recent tweet where he allegedly apologized to RCB captain Virat Kohli is now going viral, but here is the truth behind the viral post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

One of the most significant IPL 2023 dramas was when Lucknow Super Giants player Naveen-ul-Haq and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had a heated argument during the LSG vs RCB match, which eventually led to the former taking digs at Kohli on social media.

After the verbal spat between Naveen and Virat Kohli, the internet erupted with the backlash against the Afghanistan cricket player as he took several digs at the RCB captain through his social media stories.

The crowd in several LSG matches also teased Naveen-ul-Haq with chants of Virat Kohli’s name, but the player hit back with a unique celebration of his wickets. As soon as the LSG bowler left India, it was reported that he has issued an apology to Virat Kohli.

A verified Twitter account with the name Naveen-ul-Haq issued an apology to the RCB captain, posting on his account, “I am sorry Virat Kohli sir.” A series of tweets appeared on this feed, where Naveen expressed his desire to play for rival team RCB.

Naveen’s alleged verified account also tweeted, “I am a big Virat Kohli fan, my room is filled with his posters. He’s been my idol for many years, I wish to leave LSG and play for RCB under Virat Kohli sir.”

Fact Check: Did Naveen-ul-Haq apologize to Virat Kohli?

While many were sharing screenshots of the alleged verified account of Lucknow Super Giants player Naveen-ul-Haq apologizing to Virat Kohli, it turns out that the tweet was posted by a fake account impersonating the Afghanistan player.

Naveen took to Twitter from his official account and shared the screenshots of the fake account, revealing that it was someone pretending to be him. Now, this fake account of the LSG bowler has been removed and blocked from the microblogging site.

The LSG vs RCB match on May 1 made headlines after Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in an on-field spat, which later involved LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who engaged in a war of words with Kohli defending his player.

