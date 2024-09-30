DNA Explainer: What action has BCCI taken on overseas players who pull out after being picked at IPL auction?

In the past, foreign players such as Jason Roy and Mitchell Starc have pulled out of the IPL season at the eleventh hour, causing disruptions to franchise preparations and squad dynamics.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced new retention rules that have significantly impacted the approach of overseas players towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it comes to last-minute withdrawals.

What is the rule for an overseas player withdrawing from IPL?

As per the most recent rule implemented by the IPL Governing Council, any overseas player who is selected in the auction but later becomes unavailable before the season commences will be disqualified from participating in the tournament. Additionally, they will be ineligible to participate in the following two auctions.

"Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons," said the official statement.

A new rule has been implemented to curb the exorbitant bids for overseas players in cricket auctions. Players who do not participate in the mega auction are ineligible to enter the subsequent smaller auctions for the next two years. This measure aims to maintain a fair and balanced playing field for all teams and players involved in the auction process.

As per the official announcement, "Any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction. In case the overseas player doesn't register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction."

