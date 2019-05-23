DNA EXCLUSIVE: You'll get to see some creative shots in this World Cup, says Sachin Tendulkar

With the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup a week away, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar feels that spectators will get to see a wide range of innovative shots by batsmen and that will set apart this quadrennial than the previous editions.

The record holder for most runs in World Cup — 2,278 runs in 45 matches at 56.95 — tells DNA in an exclusive talk on Wednesday that the Twenty20 format has led the batsmen to play such unorthodox shots more frequently.

"I believe there will be a number of innovative shots played by batters because they have practised," Tendulkar says. "Twenty20 would play a huge role in this — in giving that freedom to players to play those shots [in the 50-over format] because they have done it in the other format. In the slog overs and power plays, we will get to see those shots much more than what we have witnessed so far."

Another feature that Tendulkar says will stand out in the 10-team tournament starting on May 30 is the performance of wrist spinners.

"Something I feel will be different about this World Cup is there will be a number of leg-spinners from various teams. People will get to see quality leg-spin," says the 46-year-old, who appeared in six Cup tournaments from 1992 to 2011, emerging winner in his last.

The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, has two of the world's best wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, and Tendulkar says that their role will be crucial in "consolidating those in-between overs even if you have gone for plenty".

"Having given too many runs in the first few overs of the seamers, the spinners will have that room to bring us back in the game," he says.

Tendulkar picks India, England, Australia and either Pakistan or New Zealand as the four semifinalists.

Tendulkar crosses his fingers when asked if India could do a repeat of 1983 and 2011 to win a third world title, and says: "Hope so."

The finale of the showpiece event is on July 14.

Tendulkar also predicts tall-scoring matches in the Cup because of the "reasonably flattish pitches".

"The pitches are going to be flat and wonderful to bat on because it is going to be hot (England) summer," he says.

Having played in various World Cup formats from the all-play-all in 1992 to the group-cum-Super Sixes (in 1999) and Super Eights (in 2003)-cum-knockouts, and the group-cum-knockouts in 2011, Tendulkar feels the 2019 tournament gave teams "time to come back".

On the each-plays-the-other-once format before the semifinals of the forthcoming Cup, Tendulkar says: "This format gives you time to come back if you haven't had a good start. Something which is going to be critical during the tournament is how you stay mentally as well as physically fresh," he says.