DNA Exclusive: ‘Was a tense moment,' says KKR’s Shivam Mavi on the bidding war for him at IPL 2022 mega auction

Young Indian pacer Shivam Mavi was bought for Rs 7.25 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. Mavi was one of the youngsters who brought glory to India at the 2018 U19 cricket World Cup in New Zealand. The breakout star was then picked up by KKR at the IPL 2018 mega auction for Rs 3 crore. His enhanced value at the 2022 mega auction is a testament to his growth in a matter of a few years.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Mavi recently opened up on the bidding war for him at the mega auction and why he believed he was so attractive to multiple franchises. “It was a tense moment, when teams were bidding for me,” said the KKR player. “Every IPL franchise wanted to have uncapped Indian fast bowler who can bat a bit as well in their squad so that’s why they were bidding for me. But I am happy that am joining KKR again,” he added.

Mavi also said that he was happy to return to KKR as he shared a strong bond with the team. “I am happy that I am going back KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). Since 2018, I am associated with the franchise and I have strong bonding with mates and staff members,” he told DNA.

Mavi also revealed that having been in IPL for 3 years has made him confident on bowling in any situation. “I learnt few variations as well and am using these well,” he said.

When asked how he felt about the KKR team combination after IPL 2022 mega auction, he said, “When I looked at the combination during the start of IPL auction, I was not that happy. But after the mega auction concluded, I can say we are among the strong sides. Now, it’s the management who will decide the captain of this side in the upcoming season.”