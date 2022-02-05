DNA Exclusive: 'As a captain, I see some MS Dhoni in him,' says Yash Dhull's coach Pradeep Kochar

Recently, Yash Dhull became only the third Indian skipper after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to score a century at the ICC Under-19 World Cup. His remarkable knock of 110 runs in as many balls helped India defeat Australia in the semifinal.

As the Indian colts gear up to face England in the Under-19 World Cup final, DNA India caught up with Yash Dhull's coach Pradeep Kochar.

A former Indian cricketer himself, Kochar trained Dhull at Airliner Academy at Bharati College in New Delhi. After seeing his apprentice's excellent displays in the famous blue jersey of India, Kochar has stated that Dhull can be India's next MS Dhoni.

In an exclusive interview with DNA India, Yash Dhull's coach talked about his similarities with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, and also spilt a few beans on some lesser-known facts about the 19-year-old.

During his sensational 110 run knock against Australia, the commentators pointed out a similarity in the batting style of Dhull and Kohli. Shedding further light on the same, Pradeep Kochar said, "Yes, he played similar shot like Virat Kohli in semi-finals against Australia. His punch shot through the cover was similar to what Virat Kohli plays. He has some amazing strokes in his kitty. He picks short ball well, he can stroke the ball in all parts of ground (sic)."

When quizzed how Kochar rates his apprentice, as a captain, he likened Dhull to MS Dhoni.

"As a captain, I see some MS Dhoni’s touch in him. He is not aggressive on field, keeps himself calm. He is a team player. His calm nature can be best seen in the field placements. He himself is a good fielder. He plans things according to the match situation. He can be groomed as a good leader in future," stated the veteran coach.

Kochar also feels immensely proud that Dhull has led India to their fourth successive Under-19 World Cup final. "Getting selected for U-19 team is a big achievement for him. Later, he was named the captain of the team for the 2021 U-19 Asia Cup. India won that tournament. He then given charge of the India U-19 team for World Cup, played some brilliant knocks against Bangladesh and Australia. I feel so proud (sic)," he enthused.

Shedding further light on the beginning of Yash Dhull's cricketing journey, Kochar revealed that he was a prodigious talent even in his childhood days.

"He came to me when he was 10 or 11-year-old. Because he was too young, so I kept him small age group. One day I saw him batting in the nets, he was middling the ball so well, looking so fit. After that, I promoted him and brought in my group. He never let me down. He was regular and punctual," he added.

110 Off 110 With 10 Fours & 1 Six!



How good was that knock from India U19 captain Yash Dhull! #BoysInBlue #U19CWC #INDvAUS



Scorecard https://t.co/tpXk8p6Uw6 pic.twitter.com/KysgCXvV96 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2022

When further quizzed on his reaction after seeing his apprentice's match-winning knock against Australia, Pradeep Kochar said, "He displayed brilliant batting skills during the semi-final match against Australia. Shaik Rasheed also batted well, but Yash’s batting was different and better as compared with others."

The veteran coach also had a few words of wisdom for the Indian colts ahead of their all-important match against England. Kochar advised the youngsters to enjoy the occasion, and play as a team.

"Continue playing the same way with positive intent. Play like a team not individuals. Representing India in U-19 World Cup final is a matter of proud. Don’t take much pressure. Listen to your coaches and implement," he concluded.

India U19 will take on England U19 on Saturday evening at 6:30 PM IST, the match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.