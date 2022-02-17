'DM for collab': Delhi Capitals' hilarious take as KKR ask for pics of Shreyas Iyer, check out their friendly banter

Just as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season comes closer, we're sure that fans will be treated to a lot of banter between the IPL franchises on social media.

A similar incident happened on Thursday, as just a day after naming Shreyas Iyer as their captain for the upcoming season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) asked their fans to share 'acche pictures' of Iyer, until they get the team shoot sorted.

Iye's previous IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC) decided to have some friendly banter with KKR, and they left a hilarious comment on KKR's post.

It all began when KKR shared a post that read, "Until we get the season photoshoot sorted... Help us out by sending some ache pictures of Shreyas Iyer please!"

Delhi Capitals, whom Iyer had captained previously, chipped in with a cheeky response, and wrote, "DM for photo collab."

KKR then came up with an even funnier take, as they shared the whole banter on Twitter, and agreed for the collaboration proposed by DC.

They even went a step further and said they would help DC with pictures of Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Tim Seifert, all of whom had represented KKR in the past while asking for pics of Ajikya Rahane and Sam Billings in return.

A brilliant deal worked out in the end, kudos to admins of both KKR and DC social media pages!