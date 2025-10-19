'Diwali safai jyada interesting lag rahi hai': Fans flood internet with hilarious memes after Ro-Ko's flop show in Perth

Soon after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma departed early in the Perth ODI against Australia, many Indian cricket fans took to their X handle to mock Ro-Ko for their flop show.

The wait for Indian cricket fans came to an end to watch their favourites Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action after months of hiatus. However, the highly anticipated return of Ro-Ko went in vain as the duo failed to churn out runs and departed early in the Perth ODI. Rohit Sharma went back to the pavilion in the 3rd over at 8, whereas Virat Kohli's innings lasted just eight balls and was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 7th over for a duck. Soon after their dismissals, the hearts of Indian cricket fans were shattered, and some of them expressed their sorrow on social media in the form of hilarious memes. Check out some of them below.

One user wrote, ''Socha tha subah uthkar ind vs aus dekhenge… uthne se pahle hi Rohit, kohli out ho gaye.. Ab mummy ke sath diwali safai jyada interesting lag rhi h.''

Another user shared a GIF of a crying toddler and wrote, ''Guess what first thing i checked after waking up was ind vs aus... And get to see virat scoring a duck.''

Another netizen wrote, ''Jaha mater bade hote hai, waha hum pavilion me khade hote hain,'' along with a picture of the duo.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the Toss and elected to bowl first in Perth. The decision turned out to be in the Aussies' favour as the Men in Blue lost three important wickets within the first Powerplay. Legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who made their ODI return with the game, scored just 8 and a duck, respectively. Later, Shubman Gill also departed in the Powerplay, putting Team India in a struggling situation in the game.

Currently, the match has been halted due to heavy rain in Perth. IND are 37/3 after 11.5 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel at the crease.