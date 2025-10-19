'Diwali safai jyada interesting lag rahi hai': Fans flood internet with hilarious memes after Ro-Ko's flop show in Perth

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London pink ball with daughter Isha Ambani; See Pics

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’; Check route, launch date, fare

Bleeding Borders: Pakistan’s unending war with Taliban

Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar song with PM Narendra Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him: 'WTF, at least have...'

Watch: Video of Google Diwali bash at Hyderabad office goes viral, netizens react 'hurt ho raha hai'

Meet Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, woman behind landmark 8-year fight for transparency in ORS labels; All you need to know

IND vs AUS: Did Mitchell Starc bowl 176.5 kmph delivery to Rohit Sharma? Here's the truth

This state to deduct govt employees’ salary for neglecting parents, not Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, it is…

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of this auspicious festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur enjoy Pataudi pre-Diwali bash, actress drops inside photos: 'Teen bhai teeno...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London pink ball with daughter Isha Ambani; See Pics

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’; Check route, launch date, fare

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’

Bleeding Borders: Pakistan’s unending war with Taliban

Bleeding Borders: Pakistan’s unending war with Taliban

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Diwali safai jyada interesting lag rahi hai': Fans flood internet with hilarious memes after Ro-Ko's flop show in Perth

Soon after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma departed early in the Perth ODI against Australia, many Indian cricket fans took to their X handle to mock Ro-Ko for their flop show.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

'Diwali safai jyada interesting lag rahi hai': Fans flood internet with hilarious memes after Ro-Ko's flop show in Perth
IND vs AUS game halted a couple of time due to rain
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The wait for Indian cricket fans came to an end to watch their favourites Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action after months of hiatus. However, the highly anticipated return of Ro-Ko went in vain as the duo failed to churn out runs and departed early in the Perth ODI. Rohit Sharma went back to the pavilion in the 3rd over at 8, whereas Virat Kohli's innings lasted just eight balls and was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 7th over for a duck. Soon after their dismissals, the hearts of Indian cricket fans were shattered, and some of them expressed their sorrow on social media in the form of hilarious memes. Check out some of them below.

 

One user wrote, ''Socha tha subah uthkar ind vs aus dekhenge… uthne se pahle hi Rohit, kohli out ho gaye.. Ab mummy ke sath diwali safai jyada interesting lag rhi h.''

Another user shared a GIF of a crying toddler and wrote, ''Guess what first thing i checked after waking up was ind vs aus... And get to see virat scoring a duck.''

Another netizen wrote, ''Jaha mater bade hote hai, waha hum pavilion me khade hote hain,'' along with a picture of the duo.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the Toss and elected to bowl first in Perth. The decision turned out to be in the Aussies' favour as the Men in Blue lost three important wickets within the first Powerplay. Legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who made their ODI return with the game, scored just 8 and a duck, respectively. Later, Shubman Gill also departed in the Powerplay, putting Team India in a struggling situation in the game. 

Currently, the match has been halted due to heavy rain in Perth. IND are 37/3 after 11.5 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel at the crease.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Can condoms expire? Expert suggests ways to keep them safe, when not to use
Can condoms expire? Expert suggests ways to keep them safe, when not to use
Who is Nagma Mohamed Mallick? A DU-graduate, India's first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol, now appointed as Ambassador to Japan
Who is Nagma Mohamed Mallick?
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has...
Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajat Bedi, others pay their final respects
Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Celebrities pay final respects to Mahabharat actor
Manushi Chhillar SHUTS DOWN troll for mocking her career, making appearence in Diljit Dosanjh's song Kufar: 'Wisdom lies in respecting..'
Manushi Chhillar SHUTS DOWN troll for mocking her career: 'Wisdom lies in..'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE