‘Disrespected’ Australian legend reveals what PCB still owes him after Pakistan coaching stint

A former Australian great who coached Pakistan has opened up about his experience with the PCB, claiming he was left feeling “disrespected” and is still owed money. What led to the dispute, and what exactly does he claim remains unpaid?

Right now, it’s hard being a Pakistan cricket fan. To start with, match-fixing talk hangs over the team and the PCB has been scrambling—making big changes right in the middle of their England tour. And just when things seemed bad enough, former coach Jason Gillespie stepped in with some scathing words and fresh accusations.

Gillespie Breaks His Silence

Jason Gillespie, the former Australian fast bowler who had a brief run as Pakistan’s coach hasn’t held back. He says coaching Pakistan was a low point in his career—“not a good experience” in his own words. According to Gillespie, the PCB dug in its heels when it came to altering the support staff, the selection committee, or even the playing eleven. For him, the real trouble started when Aaqib Javed took over as chief selector under Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

No Love Lost: Gillespie Points Fingers

In his interview with The Telegraph, Gillespie didn’t sugarcoat his feelings. "The appointment of Javed fundamentally altered the landscape. From that moment, my relationship with Pakistan cricket completely changed. Aaqib came in and took over. It appeared to me that he was in charge of absolutely everything. I went from looking after the Test side, managing that, looking after the players and the staff, and having a role in selection, to having absolutely no role in anything," he said.

He didn’t stop there. Gillespie described how the whole ordeal wore him down, robbed him of his love for coaching, and shook his confidence. Add to that: the PCB still owes him thousands of dollars. Still, he refused to become a “yes-man.”

“I could have stayed quiet, agreed to everything, and taken home my salary, but that’s not me," he said. The writing was on the wall—he expected to be axed soon enough, especially with Aaqib working behind the scenes. “That’s just who he is and the way he works. People in Pakistan cricket told me that Aaqib was sniping at me behind my back. I’m sick of him talking negatively about me. If he continues to do it, then I’ll start looking at taking legal action about that.”

Feeling Undermined and Disrespected

Gillespie didn’t mince words about the working environment. He felt disrespected—especially by Aaqib Javed. Their first meeting set the tone. Aaqib walked in with “bravado, bluff, and bluster,” eager to stamp his authority. Gillespie listened, pushed back on a few things, but sensed immediately that any real collaboration was off the table. With the chairman and the board in Aaqib’s corner, he felt the deck was stacked—and his hands were tied.

"He was not a collaborative chairman of selectors. He doesn’t take on other people’s ideas, thoughts, or opinions. He might think he does, but he doesn’t. It was his way or the highway. He just does what he wants because he is allowed to [because of] his close relationship with the chairman. That’s not an environment that I wanted to work in or be a part of. It’s heartbreaking for me to see what’s going on now; it’s a mess,” he said. Gillespie didn’t hesitate to point to Aaqib Javed as the central problem, saying Pakistan cricket will only move forward once he’s gone.

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