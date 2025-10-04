'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87

Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...

BIG Update for non-FASTag vehicles: Toll prices gets cheaper at NH plazas for commuter if..., effective from...

Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammed Shami: 5 star players to miss Australia tour

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss

India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'

Born in 1929, THIS cream became synonymous with 'Swadeshi' spirit, has now grown into Rs 1600000000 legacy, it is...

Arbaaz Khan prepares for arrival of his second child! Pregnant Sshura Khan gets admitted to Hinduja Hospital

CRICKET

Critics argue that Rohit, who led India to several significant victories and maintained an impressive win percentage, deserved better treatment, particularly after his contributions to Indian cricket and leadership during major tournaments.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 05:12 PM IST

World No. 1 ODI batter and Test captain Shubman Gill is poised to assume the role of India’s new captain for one-day internationals ahead of the forthcoming tour to Australia. This decision to relieve Rohit Sharma of his captaincy was reached during a selection meeting chaired by chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Rohit last captained India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where the team triumphed in the final against New Zealand. The right-handed batter is set to return to competitive cricket in the ODI series alongside former captain Virat Kohli, having last played during the IPL 2025 season.

India is scheduled to compete in three ODIs from October 19 to 25 and five T20Is from October 29 to November 8 during their tour of Australia. Although Rohit Sharma was anticipated to lead the team, selectors decided to move forward without the 38-year-old after discussions with Gautam Gambhir and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Also read| 'We've made it clear...': Ajit Agarkar’s BIG statement on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup chances

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli had announced their retirement from Test cricket prior to the England tour. They had also stepped back from T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup victory last year. Currently, the batting pair is only participating in the 50-over format of international cricket.

Initially, there was some doubt regarding their availability for the Australia tour, but the seasoned players have been concentrating on their fitness. Rohit has been training in Mumbai under the guidance of Abhishek Nayar, while Kohli is preparing in London for the upcoming series.

Fans have expressed their reactions to this news:

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy era is regarded as a golden period in Indian white-ball cricket. He led the team to two ICC trophies — the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Additionally, he steered India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, although the campaign concluded in disappointment with a loss to Australia.

Sharma took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli in late 2021, following the BCCI's decision to appoint a single leader for both white-ball formats. Under his leadership, the team achieved 42 victories out of 56 ODIs, suffering only 12 defeats.

Also read| 'Impossible to have...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of 2027 World Cup

