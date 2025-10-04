'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain
CRICKET
Critics argue that Rohit, who led India to several significant victories and maintained an impressive win percentage, deserved better treatment, particularly after his contributions to Indian cricket and leadership during major tournaments.
World No. 1 ODI batter and Test captain Shubman Gill is poised to assume the role of India’s new captain for one-day internationals ahead of the forthcoming tour to Australia. This decision to relieve Rohit Sharma of his captaincy was reached during a selection meeting chaired by chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday in Ahmedabad.
Rohit last captained India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where the team triumphed in the final against New Zealand. The right-handed batter is set to return to competitive cricket in the ODI series alongside former captain Virat Kohli, having last played during the IPL 2025 season.
India is scheduled to compete in three ODIs from October 19 to 25 and five T20Is from October 29 to November 8 during their tour of Australia. Although Rohit Sharma was anticipated to lead the team, selectors decided to move forward without the 38-year-old after discussions with Gautam Gambhir and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.
Both Rohit and Virat Kohli had announced their retirement from Test cricket prior to the England tour. They had also stepped back from T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup victory last year. Currently, the batting pair is only participating in the 50-over format of international cricket.
Initially, there was some doubt regarding their availability for the Australia tour, but the seasoned players have been concentrating on their fitness. Rohit has been training in Mumbai under the guidance of Abhishek Nayar, while Kohli is preparing in London for the upcoming series.
Fans have expressed their reactions to this news:
Single match loss in LAST 3 ICC TOURNAMENTS— Saiteja Bandari(@isaitejapatel) October 4, 2025
Still
ROHIT SHARMA replaced by Gill
Utter disrespectfulness from@BCCI
Man who led the way for 2ICC trophies and the WC FINAL without a loss @BCCI ajit agarkar continues their bad management
Indian fans will always remember with pain – Gautam Gambhir & Ajit Agarkar ended the golden careers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli #RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/APOGpN7GuO— BaklolCricker (@BaklolCricker) October 4, 2025
Removing Rohit Sharma from captaincy isn’t just unfair — it’s pure disrespect to a legend.— arvendra kumar yadav (@arvendrakumary1) October 4, 2025
Gautam Gambhir & Ajit Agarkar, how can you forget so quickly what this man has done for Indian cricket?#Rohit #Gill #RohitSharma #RohitSharma
In return for 5 IPL trophies and years of glory, what he got by MI, just disrespect and betrayal.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) October 4, 2025
In return of 2 consecutive ICC Trophies and years of glory what he got by BCCI, just disrespect and betrayal.
Oh Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/lkHs38nLpY
Fan wars aside, he gave everything to Team India during his captaincy, yet the BCCI is treating him like a dog. Rohit Sharma deserves better. pic.twitter.com/id7VEhpEw4— ' (@viratkohli_un) October 4, 2025
Dear Rohit Sharma,— Selfless (@SelflessCricket) October 4, 2025
End all your contracts with BCCI and start play Franchise Cricket around World. None of your fans care about BCCI or IPL anymore. pic.twitter.com/sdOcOEkUPl
Sorry Rohit Sharma, the only mistake you have made in your life is to trust that snake gambhir and backing flat track prince. pic.twitter.com/0M6JP6vBPO— (@worshipcheeks_) October 4, 2025
Rohit Sharma’s captaincy era is regarded as a golden period in Indian white-ball cricket. He led the team to two ICC trophies — the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Additionally, he steered India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, although the campaign concluded in disappointment with a loss to Australia.
Sharma took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli in late 2021, following the BCCI's decision to appoint a single leader for both white-ball formats. Under his leadership, the team achieved 42 victories out of 56 ODIs, suffering only 12 defeats.
