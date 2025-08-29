Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

'Disgusting, heartless': S Sreesanth's wife blasts Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke for reviving painful IPL 'slapgate' memory

Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth has issued a strong condemnation against former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and former Australia captain Michael Clarke for releasing previously unseen footage of the notorious “slapgate” incident from IPL 2008.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 08:24 PM IST

'Disgusting, heartless': S Sreesanth's wife blasts Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke for reviving painful IPL 'slapgate' memory
A fresh wave of controversy has erupted around the infamous “Slapgate” incident from the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League, after new, unseen footage was allegedly released. This move has drawn the powerful and emotional condemnation of former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvaneshwari Sreesanth, who has publicly lambasted former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

The "slapgate" incident, which originally took place in 2008, involved a physical altercation between Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth after a match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. For years, only a few grainy images and a public statement were available. However, a clip on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, hosted by Michael Clarke, featuring Lalit Modi, brought up the existence of security camera footage, with Modi alleging he has a copy of the tape. The resurfacing of this old wound has caused immense pain for the families involved, prompting a strong reaction from Bhuvneshwari.

In a scathing social media post, Bhuvneshwari expressed her outrage, calling the act "disgusting, heartless, and inhuman." She accused Modi and Clarke of dragging up the 18-year-old incident purely for "cheap publicity and views." She emphasized that both her husband, Sreesanth, and Harbhajan have long moved past the incident and are now fathers with school-going children. The act of forcing them to relive a painful moment, she stated, was a cruel and unnecessary opening of old wounds.

In a follow-up story, she further articulated her distress, stating that Sreesanth has "rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced." As his wife and the mother of his children, she finds it deeply painful to see the incident "resurface after 18 long years." She passionately argued that families are being forced to "relive trauma that was buried decades ago" simply for the sake of a few views, which not only hurts the players but also "scars their innocent children."

She ended her powerful statement with a stark warning, suggesting that Modi and Clarke should be "sued for doing something so cheap and inhumane." She reaffirmed her husband's character, asserting that "no video can take that dignity away from him," and urged them to "Fear God before you hurt families and innocent children for your own gain." This emotional response has reignited the debate about the ethics of publishing archival footage and the impact it has on the personal lives of those involved, particularly when all parties have publicly reconciled.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag names 3 'game-changers' for India; snubs Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
