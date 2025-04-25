The terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam on Tuesday, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives. This assault stands as the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

A day after criticizing Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his silence on the Pahalgam terror attack, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has now condemned his nation’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for referring to the terrorists as ‘freedom fighters’. The terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam on Tuesday, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives. This assault stands as the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for this heinous act. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with global leaders speaking out against terrorism.

In a surprising turn of events, Ishaq Dar has controversially labeled the terrorists as ‘freedom fighters’. Danish Kaneria strongly criticized this statement, deeming it ‘disgraceful’ and asserting that it amounts to an open admission of supporting terrorists.

“When the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan calls terrorists “freedom fighters,” it’s not just a disgrace — it’s an open admission of state-sponsored terrorism,” wrote Kaneria on his X account.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Dar stated, "Those who carried out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district on April 22 might be freedom fighters".

Earlier, Kaneria also criticized Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for remaining silent on the matter and accused him of sheltering and nurturing terrorists. The former cricketer has been outspoken about his country's government's approach to terrorism, openly criticizing them for protecting and harboring terrorists.

“I am not speaking against Pakistan or its people. The Awam of Pakistan have suffered the most at the hands of terrorism. They deserve leadership that stands for peace, not one that shelters terrorists or stays silent when innocents are murdered. I once wore Pakistan’s jersey with pride. I gave my sweat and blood on the cricket field. But in the end, I was treated no differently than the victims of the Pahalgam attack — targeted simply for being Hindu. Shame on those who justify terror. Shame on those who protect killers. I stand with truth. I stand with humanity. And I believe the people of Pakistan do too. Don’t mislead them. Don’t stand with evil," wrote Kaneria in another X post.

