'Discriminated against me on religion': Danish Kaneria posts new allegations against PCB and Pakistan government

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has made a new allegation against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the government on Saturday (December 28).

Kaneria has now alleged his nation did not provide him any helping hand when he received a ban from the game after he was found guilty over a spot-fixing case during his time with Essex in England.

The 39-year-old took to Twitter and made some new eyebrows raising claims against the PCB and the PAK government.

“It is a fact that I didn't get any support from @pid_gov or @TheRealPCB after the ban and my acceptance, whereas other players in similar situation play for Pak with support from PCB and honoured. Any drawn conclusion on this matter would prove @shoaib100mph claim as right.”

However, he then went on to clarify that the people of Pakistan never showed any discriminations against him.

“The people of Pakistan never discriminated against me on the basis of religion. I am proud that I played for Pakistan with honesty. Now, it is in the hands of my country's government @pid_gov @ImranKhanPTI and @TheRealPCB to decide my fate,” he added.

“Now on any inaction from @pid_gov and @TheRealPCB on my matter will give an opportunity to the world to prove that I am being discriminated against. @ImranKhanPTI should not give a single chance to others to do politics on this issue. It is a time for them to do a course correction,” he claimed.

Previously, Danish also had claimed that he was a victim of discrimination because of his religion by his Pakistan teammates back during his playing time between 2000 and 2010.