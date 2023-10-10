Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

This player was one of the most competitive all-rounders of one day cricket in the 1990s but faced one setback after another and went bankrupt at one time.

Cricket has many rags-to-riches stories in India as well as overseas. But there are some cricketers whose lives turned upside down after attaining stardom and success. One such player was one of the most competitive all-rounders of one day cricket in the 1990s. He also turned out to be a natural leader, becoming the captain of England and one of the most successful first class captains of all time with county team Surrey. But Adam Hollioake faced one setback after another and went bankrupt at one time. He then scripted a record by becoming the first cricketer to transition into a professional fighter.

Hollioake was born in Australia but attained fame playing cricket in England and representing the country on the highest stage. His peak ironically came in 1997 and his best performances were arguably against Australia. This led to his Test debut and promotion as ODI captain. He led England to its first major trophy in a decade in Sharjah in 1997 but lost captaincy a little later.

England’s disastrous 1999 World Cup performance saw Hollioake dropped. Another setback followed as he lost his brother and teammate Ben Hollioake in a car crash. Hollioake embarked on a series of charitable ventures and made a comeback to the England side. In 2003, he was named among the Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

Hollioake retired from cricket in 2004 and moved to Australia to become a businessman. He ventured into the real estate sector but his company collapsed leaving him bankrupt by 2011. The Hollioake Group incurred massive debts worth around AUD 20 million. He then turned to professional fighting to earn a living, becoming a boxer and an MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter. Hollioake fought in the ring for the last time in 2015. He then embarked on a coaching career, and has been associated with the Hong Kong national cricket team, Afghan Twenty20 cricket team Boost Defenders and England Lions.