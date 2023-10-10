Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

India’s richest architect started firm with just 2 employees, designed country’s tallest building; net worth is…

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

How to protect yourself from fraudulent instant loan apps

Get your home festive-ready with up to 50% off at Amazon Great Indian festival

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Gurugram pub bouncers thrash man, he loses vision in one eye, female friend also attacked

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

8 home remedies to lower blood pressure without medication

5 super ingredients to mix with your morning tea

9 motivational quotes by Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas: Heart wrenching videos of war shows devastation & cruelty; Israel attacks, Gaza burns

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung aka V faces backlash after he wears durag, fans come out in support

This film has reportedly earned whopping Rs 250 crore even before completing its shoot; not Leo, Dunki, or Salaar

HomeCricket

Cricket

Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

This player was one of the most competitive all-rounders of one day cricket in the 1990s but faced one setback after another and went bankrupt at one time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cricket has many rags-to-riches stories in India as well as overseas. But there are some cricketers whose lives turned upside down after attaining stardom and success. One such player was one of the most competitive all-rounders of one day cricket in the 1990s. He also turned out to be a natural leader, becoming the captain of England and one of the most successful first class captains of all time with county team Surrey. But Adam Hollioake faced one setback after another and went bankrupt at one time. He then scripted a record by becoming the first cricketer to transition into a professional fighter.

Hollioake was born in Australia but attained fame playing cricket in England and representing the country on the highest stage. His peak ironically came in 1997 and his best performances were arguably against Australia. This led to his Test debut and promotion as ODI captain. He led England to its first major trophy in a decade in Sharjah in 1997 but lost captaincy a little later.

England’s disastrous 1999 World Cup performance saw Hollioake dropped. Another setback followed as he lost his brother and teammate Ben Hollioake in a car crash. Hollioake embarked on a series of charitable ventures and made a comeback to the England side. In 2003, he was named among the Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

Hollioake retired from cricket in 2004 and moved to Australia to become a businessman. He ventured into the real estate sector but his company collapsed leaving him bankrupt by 2011. The Hollioake Group incurred massive debts worth around AUD 20 million. He then turned to professional fighting to earn a living, becoming a boxer and an MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter. Hollioake fought in the ring for the last time in 2015. He then embarked on a coaching career, and has been associated with the Hong Kong national cricket team, Afghan Twenty20 cricket team Boost Defenders and England Lions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: How did Hamas infiltrate Israel’s Iron Dome? Know whopping cost of operating the system

AAP ready to contest MP, Rajasthan assembly polls; candidate names to be declared soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Tejas trailer reactions: Anupam Kher calls it 'absolutely brilliant', netizens demand National Award for Kangana Ranaut

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

'My biggest motivation...': KL Rahul reveals how he overcame criticism, injury setback

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE