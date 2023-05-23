Search icon
'Disappointed but...': Virat Kohli shares new post after RCB knocked out of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: In the last match of RCB in the 16th edition of the season, Kohli also smashed his 7th IPL century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star player Virat Kohli has shared a new post after his team was knocked out of the IPL 2023. RCB lost to Gujarat Titans in the Playoffs match on Sunday. Kohli said he is disappointed but 'we must hold our heads high'. In the post, he also thanked RCB's loyal supporters, saying he is grateful for backing the team every step of the way.

"A season which had it's moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way," Kohli tweeted on Tuesday.

"A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger," he further said in the post. RCB’s defeat paved the way for Mumbai Indians (MI) to secure an IPL Playoffs spot, becoming the 4th such team.

In the last match of RCB in the 16th edition of the season, Kohli also smashed his 7th IPL century. But his ton went in vain as they lost to GT. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to play Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23.

