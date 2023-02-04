Dinesh Karthik to replace Rishabh Pant for Australia series? RCB star drops major hint on comeback

File Photo

India will host Australia in the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, commencing February 9. The series will commence in Nagpur and conclude in Ahmedabad. Both teams have begun their preparations for the series in different locations. Australia is training in Bengaluru while the Indian players are honing their skills at the match venue.

A week prior to the commencement of the series, Dinesh Karthik sent out a mysterious tweet that left netizens perplexed. Karthik, who had been absent from the national team since the 2022 T20 World Cup, declared that he was ready to make another debut against Australia. This announcement stirred up a flurry of anticipation and excitement among fans, as they eagerly awaited the return of the veteran wicket-keeper batsman.

"Made my Test debut in India against Australia...Well...It's happening again!" he wrote on Twitter on Thursday (February 2).

Made my Test debut in India against Australia...

Well...It's happening again! #Excited #INDvAUS — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 2, 2023

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was quick to congratulate Dinesh Karthik and wished him well. However, the netizens were left confused by DK's tweet.

Destiny keeps testing you & giving you chances and you have been proving it every time champ.

For now and future, Good luck DK — dixarth (@dixarth) February 2, 2023

Like to see you in test but very difficult to happen..as of now. — Senthil Prakash (@dcc02b755a23482) February 2, 2023

Dinesh Karthik will not be playing for Team India again, but he will be making his home commentary debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After a surprising return to the T20I side following IPL 2022, Karthik took up commentary in 2021.

Having been out of the national side since the 2019 World Cup, Karthik signed up with Sky Sports for the 2021 season. He provided commentary for the India-England white-ball series from his home, and in June, he traveled to the UK to be in the commentary box for all the matches.

Karthik is set to make his commentary debut against Australia, having not yet performed the commentator's role in India. Although his international cricket career appears to be over, Karthik will continue to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury following a car accident, will not be participating in the series. KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan have been selected as the two wicketkeepers for the Indian squad for the series.

READ| Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Australia are known for mind games and sledges, says Ravichandran Ashwin