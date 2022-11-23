Search icon
Dinesh Karthik set to retire? DK shares emotional post after India's T20 World Cup exit

Team India's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik shared an emotional post on Wednesday, likely hinting at international retirement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:39 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik shares lengthy emotional post after India's T20 World Cup exit

Dinesh Karthik revealed that it was his 'dream' to represent India at the T20 World Cup, after helping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reach the playoff of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 37-year-old was included in India's squad, but the Men in Blue were eliminated in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022. 

Karthik on Wednesday seemingly hinted at his international retirement when he shared an emotional post, thanking everyone who has supported him during his career. 

"Worked hard towards the goal of playing the T20 World Cup for India and it was such a proud feeling to do so... we did fall short of the ultimate motive, but it did fill my life with many memories to cherish.
Thank you to all my fellow players, coaches, friends and most importantly the fans for the undying support #DreamsDoComeTrue," wrote Karthik on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

More to follow...

