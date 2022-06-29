'Felt like we were playing in India': Dinesh Karthik responds to Ireland fan's tweet

Dinesh Karthik was happy by the support Team India received in Ireland

Team India won the second T20I match against Ireland on Wednesday after beating the hosts by 4 runs to seal yet another whitewash. Despite the fact that the two T20Is were held in Dublin, a large number of Indian fans flocked to the stadiums, which was a sight to behold in both games.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik recently responded to an Ireland fan's tweet, who had praised DK for his gesture as he obliged the support given to him by the crowd.

Karthik retweeted the fan's tweet, who had praised the Tamil Nadu batsman for his humbleness, while also adding that he felt as if the matches were played in India, such was the support from the fans in Dublin.

The 37-year-old also thanked the fan who had tweeted for him and all those who turned up to the venues and supported Team India.

Taking to Twitter, DK wrote, "Felt like we were playing in India. Thanks for all the love." This, after a fan had tweeted to praise Karthik, as he shared a picture of the veteran and wrote, "U r too good to oblige the fans, what a fantastic game."

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson starred for India during the second T20I versus Ireland as the former scored a century and the latter scored a half-century to shatter the record for the highest partnership by an Indian pair in T20I cricket.

The Men in Blue won the toss and opted to bat first, and courtesy of the heroics from Hooda and Samson, India scored 225/7, but the hosts put in a team effort as valiant knocks from Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector nearly pulled off a famous win for Ireland as they fell agonisingly short.